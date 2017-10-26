Former Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel in contention for Everton role

Everton, Oct 26: Ex-Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel is reportedly the number one target for Premier League side Everton as they search for a new permanent appointment following the recent sacking of manager Ronald Koeman and the temporary hire of caretaker manager David Unsworth who was an academy coach.
The Everton board sacked the Dutch manager following a miserable 5-2 defeat against Arsenal last week which have put them now in the relegation zone as the Toffees only managed to twice in nine league games, losing five.
According to reports, Everton chairman Bill Kenwright, alongside much of the squad wants the u23 manager of the club David Unsworth to be given the permanent role of the club.
However, owner Farhad Moshiri is assumed to prefer a successor who has a better top-flight experience of football thus has given Unsworth only charge till the next international break. And it is now believed that the Merseyside club is holding talks with the former Mainz manager and could appoint him on a permanent basis in the upcoming weeks.
The German manager also earlier reportedly emerged as a favourite for the permanent Bayern Munich job.
Tuchel hasn't worked since leaving his post at Dortmund at the end of last season because of a rift with Dortmund board despite winning the club's first piece of silverware in five seasons, winning the DFB Pokal victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in the final last season.
However, Tuchel is not the only manager to have been linked with the Everton vacancy as Burnley coach Sean Dyche and former Manchester City coach Manuel Pellegrini, now at Hebei China Fortune in Chinese league also believed to be in contention for the role.