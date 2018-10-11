Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Former Liverpool defender Coates saves team-mate's life

By
Sebastian Coates
Sebastian Coates virtually saved the life of his team-mate.

Kolkata, October 11: Former Liverpool defender Sebastian Coates is being held as a hero after he potentially saved the life of one of his team-mate’s on the field.

The Uruguay international currently plies his trade in Portugal with Sporting Lisbon and his 'rescue act' came against Portimonense in the Primeira Liga last weekend.

Shortly before half-time, when Portimonense scored their second goal, Sporting keeper Romain Salin tried to block the shot, but he collided with the post and became unconsciousness.

Coates promptly gestured to the medical team to come to the aid of his team-mate, before that he came forward to open his goalkeeper's mouth and put his fingers inside to prevent Salin from swallowing his tongue.

Salin was then later treated by the medical team on the pitch before being taken off for further examination.

Though Coates could not prevent his team from going down 2-4 despite scoring, his heroic act came in for special praise form all quarters.


For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
No Result
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Thursday, October 11, 2018, 14:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 11, 2018
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue