Former Liverpool defender Coates saves team-mate's life

Kolkata, October 11: Former Liverpool defender Sebastian Coates is being held as a hero after he potentially saved the life of one of his team-mate’s on the field.
The Uruguay international currently plies his trade in Portugal with Sporting Lisbon and his 'rescue act' came against Portimonense in the Primeira Liga last weekend.
Shortly before half-time, when Portimonense scored their second goal, Sporting keeper Romain Salin tried to block the shot, but he collided with the post and became unconsciousness.
Coates promptly gestured to the medical team to come to the aid of his team-mate, before that he came forward to open his goalkeeper's mouth and put his fingers inside to prevent Salin from swallowing his tongue.
Former Liverpool defender Sebastian Coates saves the life of his team-mate Romain Salin, making sure he doesn’t choke on his tongue after Salin went face first with the post.pic.twitter.com/yHFy9alacK— Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) October 9, 2018
Salin was then later treated by the medical team on the pitch before being taken off for further examination.
Though Coates could not prevent his team from going down 2-4 despite scoring, his heroic act came in for special praise form all quarters.
On his 28th birthday, Sebastián Coates was a busy man.— Warriors of Uruguay (@UruguayanHeroes) October 7, 2018
In the league game vs. Portimonense, Coates had to lend some medical help to his goalkeeper who was involved in a bad collision.
Coates pulled the GK's tongue out of his throat to prevent choking.
He also scored a goal. 💪 pic.twitter.com/GW8vdz3MQO
Sebastian Coates...WHAT A HERO👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾❤️— Senzo Sithebe (@SkinnySenz_77) October 9, 2018