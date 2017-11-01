Former Liverpool favourite Murphy slams Brewster and Foden

Bengaluru, November 1: Former Liverpool favourite Danny Murphy has bemoaned World Cup-winning Lion cubs like Rhian Brewster and Phil Foden for promoting themselves rather than the England badge in their moment of glory by turning their shirts round.
Former Liverpool and England midfielder Murphy believes the youngsters' displays in India showed what could be best about the future of English football - before their gesture in triumph showed what is worst about the society.
Player of the tournament, Manchester City's Phil Foden and Golden Boot winner, Liverpool's Brewster were ecstatic after England completed a superb tournament with a 5-2 comeback win over Spain in Saturday's final, seen by 68,684 in Kolkata.
But the Liverpool Echo reported TV and radio pundit Murphy as saying: "They've all turned their shirts around because they want their names across their chests, so everybody across the world can see who they are.
"They're all saying, 'I'm a good young player coming through, look at me', but that in itself is what is wrong with society."
"In effect, they're thinking about fame as well as being a footballer and I think it creates a big debate here."
Murphy, though, also emphasised how impressed he was with the Lion cubs.
He added: "I thought the way they played was amazing and the way they've been coached has been fantastic and Steve Cooper deserves great credit.
"Some of those players could go on to be superstars.
"We're talking some amazing talent in that group and the freedom they played with, everybody should be happy to see that in an England shirt, and I am too, I was proud of them.
"But the England badge not being in that picture says a lot.
"The fact they want their names to be on the front of their shirts and think about getting their name out there so people know who they are - they are not wrong, but it's what is wrong at the moment."