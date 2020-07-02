Four Arsenal players who won the Premier League after leaving Emirates

Bengaluru, July 2: Over the last couple of years due to lack of major silverware, Arsenal have experienced departures of many beloved players for a greater challenge.
Many players from that list changed sides only in England and eventually tasted big success. The latest example being Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who left Emirates for Liverpool in 2017 and now this season has managed to win his first Premier League title.
The English midfielder, however, is not the only player to encounter such an achievement. Since the early 2010s, a long list of players changed sides within the League.
So here we have enlisted four other players who managed to land the Premier League trophy promptly after leaving the North London side.
Robin van Persie
The Flying Dutchman probably is the greatest example of a player who promptly tasted success after leaving the side. Van Persie joined the Gunners from Feyenoord in the summer of 2004 and reached the peak of his game in 2011-12.
He scored 37 goals in 48 apps in that very season but the Gunners seemed too far away from fighting for the biggest glory. In search of major honours, he controversially engineered a move to direct rival Manchester United the very next year. And in his first chance, he almost single-handedly provided the Red Devils their 20th league title and a first league title to himself.
Samir Nasri
One of Arsene Wenger's signings, the French playmaker signed for the side in 2008 and became a key member under Wenger for three years. But when Manchester City came calling, he could resist jumping the ship and it ultimately became a perfect decision. During his time at Arsenal, the Frenchman never even came close to challenging for the league title but at a newly formed Manchester City side, he helped the team win their first-ever league title. He also won another league title in 2013-14 before leaving the team in 2017.
Gael Clichy
The French left-back made the same move that his former teammate Nasri did by signing with Manchester City for a fee of somewhere around £7m. He quickly established himself as the first-choice left-back at Etihad found the success he’d been unable to find at Arsenal. He won the league title in 2011-12 and also in 2013-14 season. He left the team in 2017 as well after the arrival of Guardiola.
Kolo Toure
Prior to Nasri and Clichy's move, the Invincible league winner was the first high profile Arsenal player to change side to Manchester City. The defender however took a risk and joined City after they finished 10th in the league. But along with Toure, City made a number of high-profile signings and the centre-half later played a big part in helping the team reach the top-four. Toure spent four seasons at City and won one league trophy.