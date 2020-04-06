Four clubs who have been the biggest surprise packages this season

Bengaluru, April 6: Over the last few years, most of the league tables or the reservation for the European places have been pretty predictable.
Big guns in Europe's top five leagues compete among each other for the final glory and rest makeup with a spot in the Champions League or Europa league places.
However, this time around there has been a change in the script and some of the teams in top leagues look to break the deadlock by outnumbering or matching the competition of the bigger and better clubs in terms of performance on the pitch.
Here are four such sides who have punched above their weight this season and are making waves in the top half to strugglers from the previous campaign.
Borussia Monchengladbach
Despite losing star player Thorgan Hazard in Summer and spending not so much under new manager Marco Rose, Borussia Monchengladbach have stunned the German fans this season fighting neck to neck with Bayern Munich and mounting an immense title challenge prior to the break.
They, although have slipped a bit in the last one month however still are only shy of six points from the leaders Bayern. Very few have thought that Die Fohlen would make such huge progress under the new boss which finished fifth last season. They may not be the most attractive team in Bundesliga however have adapted to carry a strong defensive system and attack on the counter.
Real Sociedad
The La Liga side have completely rearranged themselves after the arrival of Martin Odegaard and a veteran Nacho Monreal. A team which finished ninth last season so far look to be competing for a Champions League spot next season and also have beaten the likes of Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid in the process.
They also have managed a place in the Copa Del Rey final, setting up an all-Basque final against Athletic Bilbao for the first time ever.
Leicester City
Surpassing the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea, in the league table, Brendan Rodger's Leicester City has been sensational, to say the least. Their progression, since Brendan Rodgers took charge just over a year ago, has been sensational. They currently sit third in the league table finishing ninth last term and now should manage to secure Champions League football next term if football resumes again given their form. Rodgers not only have changed Leicesters' football with a more direct approach counter-attacking style but also they are more pleasing on the eye.
Sheffield United
The Blades' rise to the Premier League is appearing nothing but a fairytale. Without spending a big fortune and neither having any so-called big stars in the line-up, Chris Wilder's side stunning everyone is enjoying one of the best seasons from a promoted team in Premier League history.
Many may have tipped them for a drop again next season but here so far they have put on every challenge to make their case stronger for a European birth next Summer. Not so much soothing for the eye with the game plan but surely Wilder's counter-attacking style with defensive effectiveness with a 3-5-2 system has garnered results so far.