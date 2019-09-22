Chelsea vs Liverpool: Four key battles in Premier League clash

Bengaluru, September 22: Super Sunday in the Premier League will see two giants of English football lock horns as Chelsea host Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.
Liverpool have started their Premier League campaign on a high note and have a 100% record so far but their Champions League opener ended in a 2-0 loss at Napoli in the midweek.
Chelsea also lost their opening game in the Champions League and both teams will be looking to get back to winning ways.
Chelsea and Liverpool are one of the biggest rivalries in English football and this game could prove to be an entertainer for the neutrals. Here are four key battles those could decide the game:
Roberto Firmino vs Andreas Christensen
Roberto Firmino's performance is the key to Liverpool attack. Stopping the Brazilian one of a kind forward is the key to stop Liverpool from playing their usual game and Napoli did it perfectly in the midweek.
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is likely to deploy a five at the back system against Liverpool which could be useful against a team of Liverpool's calibre. Andreas Christensen will be up against Firmino and the Dane has to stop the Brazil superstar from playing his usual game and this individial battle can have a big say on the outcome of the game.
Mohamed Salah vs Marcus Alonso
Mohamed Salah has been among the best footballers in the Premier League since his return to English football and he has been excellent against his former team Chelsea more often than not for the Reds.
With Emerson missing through injury, Salah will be up against Marcus Alonso who is known for his defensive lapses and it is not a contest on paper. Alonso needs to come up with a strong performance to stop Salah and a good game can help him revive his reputation as one of the best left-backs in the world.
Tammy Abraham vs Virgil van Dijk
Chelsea's transfer ban has hurt them badly but it has benefited their young players who have got their chances this campaign so far. Tammy Abraham has taken his chances and has shown that he could be the answer to the Blues' long search for a quality number nine since Diego Costa.
With seven goals already to his name this season, he has made the centre forward position of his own ahead of Giroud and Batshuayi but he will be up against Virgil van Dijk when Chelsea face Liverpool. Van Dijk is by far the best defender in the world right now and we will have to wait and see if Abraham can worry the Dutch skipper at all.
Jorginho vs Gini Wijnaldum
Midfield is the key to win any game and especially in such big games, winning the midfield battle is crucial. Jorginho, the anchor man of Chelsea, has been quite good so far this campaign but in a 3-5-2 system, he needs to do an extra work alongside Kovacic in midfield.
Liverpool's style of play will test the Italian a lot and especially Gini Wijnaldum can give him a hard time. The individual battle of the two midfield artists can be decisive for the game.