Four major contenders for the Premier League Golden Glove award

Bengaluru, Feb 26: Jurgen Klopp's team have been absolutely been in command in the Premier League this season having widened up a seemingly impossible 22 points lead at the top of the Premier League following their unbeaten start to the campaign.
Liverpool are four wins shy of winning the league which should just be a matter of time now.
But after the title silverware, the attention is likely to turn to who wins the end of the season player awards. The race for the golden boot is heating up with the likes of Vardy, Aubameyang, Salah etc all are putting a strong case for themselves. For the Golden Glove award, it has been the same this season also. The race for the Premier League's Golden Glove is proving to be a tight battle with as many as four names in contention for the award.
Here are those contenders who could put up a strong challenge for the award:
Alisson - Liverpool (10 clean sheets)
Alisson won the credit last season after keeping a division high of 21 clean sheets, the highest tally of any shot-stopper over the course of the past decade. Although, it is unlikely to be matched but still he could claim it for the consecutive season with him topping the chart currently. The Brazilian missed the first half of the campaign, but since returning from injury has kept ten clean sheets from their past 12 fixtures. Liverpool strong backline means he still is favourite for the award this season too.
Dean Henderson - Sheffield United (9 clean sheets)
The young loanee from Manchester United has turned out to be rock solid in his debut campaign. Chris Wilder's side has been defensively superb so far this term, and Henderson's influence has been a big factor in claiming 9 clean sheets. Only league leaders Liverpool have conceded fewer goals than the Yorkshire outfit and Sheffield surely have the capabilities to hand the England international more clean sheets.
Nick Pope - Burnley (9 clean sheets)
Burnley are known for their defensive compact but they have had a tough start to the campaign conceding some sloppy goals. But Sean Dyche's side seems to have again found the rhythm and now Burnely have claimed two clean sheets in last three games. Pope has been rock solid since last two campaign and this term too he has been impressive being Clarets first-choice keeper. With nine clean sheets, Pope surely is into contention for the Golden Glove but it remains to be seen how their form is in the upcoming games.
Kasper Schmeichel - Leicester (9 clean sheets)
Brendan Rodger's side has been the surprise package of Premier League this season and given their run of form, they are sure to cement a place in the top four spot. Besides, Vardy's goal-scoring heroics, other notable points for the Foxes have been their solidity at the back and Schmeichel so far has continued to provide an authoritative presence as the last line of the Leicester defence, keeping nine clean sheets so far this season. Leicester have been defensively sound so far and he surely could put up a strong challenge for the award.