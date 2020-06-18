Four Manchester City players who could be sold this summer

Bengaluru, June 18: After two successful years on the trot, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City failed to keep up the momentum this year by a big margin. While they remain in the FA Cup and Champions League contention and already bagged the League Cup trophy but Premier League has already been out of the picture.
Liverpool are currently having a mammoth lead on the top and Manchester City are now only looking forward to finishing this season by securing a Champions League spot. In the last two years, Guardiola did the minimal business but in the Summer he could take a refreshing approach again by replacing some of their players.
With City looking to spend amidst pandemic, they may choose to offload some of their unwanted stars to generate some funds and here are the four players who are touted for a potential exit in the next window:
Leroy Sane:
The German winger was thoroughly chased by Bayern Munich last Summer which only ended when the winger was injured in the Community Shield. However, with the winger now back in training and potentially soon back in the Manchester City squad, the German will have another chance to impress both Pep Guardiola and other onlookers.
The youngster since signing for the Premier League has been a big factor in their two title-winning seasons. However, with him eager to return to Germany, City may look to generate money from his sales eventually.
Joao Cancelo:
Things have not gone according to the plan for the Portuguese fullback who was signed for Juventus for around £60m. He, however, has just featured in just 24 appearances and seemingly struggling to adapt in the Premier League. City would love to see him succeed but if the right offer comes but Guardiola may provide him with a way out to utilise that fund elsewhere.
Nicolas Otamendi:
The Argentine defender formed a formidable partnership with Vincent Kompany during City's centurion campaign. However, since the last season, he has been looked completely out of touch. His contract expires in 2022 and definitely City would look to ship him off in the Summer till his stakes are somehow high.
Benjamin Mendy:
Frequent injuries coupled with a few too many errors has somehow made the left-back's position in the side vulnerable. In his absence, Zinchenko has served pretty well and if Pep fancies a move for a new left-back he could be sold to fund a move.