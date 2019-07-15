Four players tipped to sign Manchester United before summer transfer window closes

Harry Maguire
The Red Devils had been vulnerable at the back whole last season, with a big question mark over the centre-backs which has conceded more goals than any other team in the top seven.
Solskjaer has made it a priority to add a central defender who can slot straight into his starting line-up next season.
The Premier League side has been linked with several names from the top sides but reportedly Leicester's Maguire is the top options the Red Devils are pursuing foremost.
United have already approached the former Premier League winners over a move but it's believed it would take more than the £75m Liverpool paid for Virgil van Dijk in January 2018 to land Maguire. Whether Ed Woodward will stump up the cash, remains to be seen.
Bruno Fernandes
Midfield is another area the Red Devils are currently looking at actively. With Ander Herrera gone, Manchester United are looking to add one name to their first team midfield options and after coming off the back of a stunning 28-goal and 14-assist campaign, Fernandes is currently the most tipped player to join them.
However, with the being valued at around £70m by Sporting Lisbon, the negotiations have somehow reportedly stalled. It is believed that as of now United's priority is to finalise a deal for a defender and if it completes promptly they would shift their attention towards the Portuguese player.
Sean Longstaff
Another potential transfer signing United could make is that of Newcastle young prodigy Longstaff.
Although the Manchester club already have Matic and Mctominay as the defensive midfield options, it's clear that United would still need to splash the cash to shore up defensively.
The managerless Magpies although have quoted £50m for the midfielder but it is believed that an understanding could be reached in coming weeks.
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
Another name from the midfield who has been attracting interest from the Old Trafford side. The Serbian's future has come under the scanner and he has been linked with a move to French champions PSG.
But Manchester United are the ones who are believed to be serious about taking him to Old Trafford this summer as part of their recruitment plans.
However, his potential move to Manchester United hinges on whether Paul Pogba leaves the club this summer.
Lazio are holding out for a €100m transfer fee for the 24-year-old but reportedly United would only look to pay money in the region of €80m.