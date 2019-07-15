Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Four players tipped to sign Manchester United before summer transfer window closes

By
Four players tipped to sign Manchester United before summer transfer window closes

Bengaluru, July 15: A big rebuild is needed at Manchester United and it has already started this Summer. United have had miserable campaign last term, finishing sixth in the Premier League.

Solskjaer after his initial appointment rejuvenated the squad with being undefeated in consecutive 18 games, including a sensation win over PSG in the Champions League but slowly the form started fading away and the more the season progressed, the more weaknesses among the squad started surfacing.

The Red Devils did not have a successful window last year where they managed to only sign one midfielder with Fred despite Mourinho's effort to bring an attacker and a defender.

Now after Solskjaer taking charge of the side, he too has mentioned of an overhaul and potential new comings which has till now resulted in two signings.

Many of the opponents might argue that the squad is strong enough to compete on a whole host of fronts, however, with both their domestic and European rivals all continuing to spend big money, it may be time for the Red Devils to start getting a little tetchy further.

The Old Trafford side have completed two signings so far with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James but their search for new recruits is far from over and below we look at the men who they could bring in to kickstart the progress further.

Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire

The Red Devils had been vulnerable at the back whole last season, with a big question mark over the centre-backs which has conceded more goals than any other team in the top seven.

Solskjaer has made it a priority to add a central defender who can slot straight into his starting line-up next season.

The Premier League side has been linked with several names from the top sides but reportedly Leicester's Maguire is the top options the Red Devils are pursuing foremost.

United have already approached the former Premier League winners over a move but it's believed it would take more than the £75m Liverpool paid for Virgil van Dijk in January 2018 to land Maguire. Whether Ed Woodward will stump up the cash, remains to be seen.

Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes

Midfield is another area the Red Devils are currently looking at actively. With Ander Herrera gone, Manchester United are looking to add one name to their first team midfield options and after coming off the back of a stunning 28-goal and 14-assist campaign, Fernandes is currently the most tipped player to join them.

However, with the being valued at around £70m by Sporting Lisbon, the negotiations have somehow reportedly stalled. It is believed that as of now United's priority is to finalise a deal for a defender and if it completes promptly they would shift their attention towards the Portuguese player.

Sean Longstaff

Sean Longstaff

Another potential transfer signing United could make is that of Newcastle young prodigy Longstaff.

Although the Manchester club already have Matic and Mctominay as the defensive midfield options, it's clear that United would still need to splash the cash to shore up defensively.

The managerless Magpies although have quoted £50m for the midfielder but it is believed that an understanding could be reached in coming weeks.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Another name from the midfield who has been attracting interest from the Old Trafford side. The Serbian's future has come under the scanner and he has been linked with a move to French champions PSG.

But Manchester United are the ones who are believed to be serious about taking him to Old Trafford this summer as part of their recruitment plans.

However, his potential move to Manchester United hinges on whether Paul Pogba leaves the club this summer.

Lazio are holding out for a €100m transfer fee for the 24-year-old but reportedly United would only look to pay money in the region of €80m.

More BRUNO FERNANDES News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
ICC WC 2019: Check out Dream XI
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, July 15, 2019, 11:58 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 15, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue