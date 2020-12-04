Four Premier League sides who are chasing Brighton defender Ben White

Kolkata, December 4: Brighton and Hove Albion's Ben White has made good strides in recent times with the English young centre-back reportedly attracting interest from four Premier League rival clubs - Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham.
White impressed on loan at Leeds United last season as they earned a promotion to the Premier League.
Leeds approached over a permanent move in summer, but Brighton boss Graham Potter forced him to remain with the Seagulls as he signed a new deal with them till 2024.
The 23-year-old has been a revelation for Brighton so far this season. He has averaged 2.3 tackles, 2.1 interceptions and 1.5 clearances per 90 minutes in Premier League, which is quite impressive given it is his first season in the top division.
It is against this backdrop that rumours have emerged that the big four of Premier League are all approaching him.
At Chelsea, he could be a long term option. The same can be said about Tottenham as well. United, who are also lookout for a defender could benefit by signing him. Liverpool are another side linked with the defender especially after injuries to key players.
So it is fair to say that White is a player on the rise. Sso any of the above-mentioned sides undeniably will do well by securing his services.