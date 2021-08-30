Football
Four Premier League stars who should have secured a move elsewhere this summer

By

Bengaluru, Aug 30: It’s not long now until the summer transfer window closes with clubs in England and Europe have until August 31st to get their deals done.

Despite the pandemic situation limiting some of the top European side's business, there have still been big movements in the Premier League.

The players like Jack Grealish, Jadon Sancho, Romelu Lukaku, Ben White etc were all signed for a record-breaking deal. In terms of outgoing, many top Premier League sides also have successfully shipped off some of the deadwood and unsettled stars. As per rumours, ahead of the deadline, there could be more departures as well.

However, there are some unfortunate souls as well who are still in limbo in their current side and could have used this summer window to change their fortune. For whatever the reason they’re not playing, the fact is that they’re still struggling to get minutes in Premier League and a move could have helped them reignite their career.

Here we have enlisted four such players who are still struggling to break into the first team and could have been benefitted from securing a transfer elsewhere:

1. Donny van de Beek

The Ajax prodigy was signed by the Red Devils last year with a lot of hype. The Dutch midfielder actually matched the fanfare by scoring on his debut and playing a huge role in United’s doubtful win against Brighton. However, since then it has all been downhill.

He has never really been given a proper run in the side by Solskjaer and so far he has started just four games in the league. It seems to be the same this season as well with Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba preferred over him in the current set-up. Considering his talent and age bracket he should play more and an exit from Old Trafford could have helped his development.

2. Diogo Dalot

Another United talent, who is yet to break into the first team and might have benefitted by securing a transfer. The Portuguese right-back impressed on loan at AC Milan last season and is linked with an exit with Milan and Borussia Dortmund both showing interest. But following United's failure to land Kieran Trippier from Atletico, the 22-year-old is all set to remain at Old Trafford for the remainder of the campaign and play second fiddle behind Wan Bissaka.

3. Hakim Ziyech

The 28-year-old creative playmaker was regarded as the centre-piece of the new Chelsea side however following Thomas Tuchel's arrival he has mostly spent time on the bench and is preferred as a substitute. Kai Havertz has overtaken him for the first-team spot so far. Considering he is in his prime years now, there are so many clubs around Europe that easily would make him the centre-piece of their side.

4. Takumi Minamino

The 26-year-old answered his critics on loan at Southampton last season but he is yet to win over Jurgen Klopp for a first-team spot. Minamino was meant to be a replacement of Firmino in the side, however, as of now, he is even behind Diogo Jota in the pecking order. But he can be so much more if only any side keeps faith in him.

Prediction
VS
Story first published: Monday, August 30, 2021, 16:16 [IST]
