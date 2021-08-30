Four Premier League stars who should have secured a move elsewhere this summer

Bengaluru, Aug 30: It’s not long now until the summer transfer window closes with clubs in England and Europe have until August 31st to get their deals done.
Despite the pandemic situation limiting some of the top European side's business, there have still been big movements in the Premier League.
The
players
like
Jack
Grealish,
Jadon
Sancho,
Romelu
Lukaku,
Ben
White
etc
were
all
signed
for
a
record-breaking
deal.
In
terms
of
outgoing,
many
top
Premier
League
sides
also
have
successfully
shipped
off
some
of
the
deadwood
and
unsettled
stars.
As
per
rumours,
ahead
of
the
deadline,
there
could
be
more
departures
as
well.
However, there are some unfortunate souls as well who are still in limbo in their current side and could have used this summer window to change their fortune. For whatever the reason they’re not playing, the fact is that they’re still struggling to get minutes in Premier League and a move could have helped them reignite their career.
Here we have enlisted four such players who are still struggling to break into the first team and could have been benefitted from securing a transfer elsewhere:
1.
Donny
van
de
Beek
The Ajax prodigy was signed by the Red Devils last year with a lot of hype. The Dutch midfielder actually matched the fanfare by scoring on his debut and playing a huge role in United’s doubtful win against Brighton. However, since then it has all been downhill.
He
has
never
really
been
given
a
proper
run
in
the
side
by
Solskjaer
and
so
far
he
has
started
just
four
games
in
the
league.
It
seems
to
be
the
same
this
season
as
well
with
Bruno
Fernandes
and
Paul
Pogba
preferred
over
him
in
the
current
set-up.
Considering
his
talent
and
age
bracket
he
should
play
more
and
an
exit
from
Old
Trafford
could
have
helped
his
development.
2. Diogo Dalot
Another United talent, who is yet to break into the first team and might have benefitted by securing a transfer. The Portuguese right-back impressed on loan at AC Milan last season and is linked with an exit with Milan and Borussia Dortmund both showing interest. But following United's failure to land Kieran Trippier from Atletico, the 22-year-old is all set to remain at Old Trafford for the remainder of the campaign and play second fiddle behind Wan Bissaka.
3. Hakim Ziyech
The 28-year-old creative playmaker was regarded as the centre-piece of the new Chelsea side however following Thomas Tuchel's arrival he has mostly spent time on the bench and is preferred as a substitute. Kai Havertz has overtaken him for the first-team spot so far. Considering he is in his prime years now, there are so many clubs around Europe that easily would make him the centre-piece of their side.
4. Takumi Minamino
The 26-year-old answered his critics on loan at Southampton last season but he is yet to win over Jurgen Klopp for a first-team spot. Minamino was meant to be a replacement of Firmino in the side, however, as of now, he is even behind Diogo Jota in the pecking order. But he can be so much more if only any side keeps faith in him.