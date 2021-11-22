Four stars Arsenal are tipped to sign in January transfer window

Bengaluru, Nov. 22: Following the failure to qualify for any European competition for the first time since 1995, Arsenal management backed manager Mikel Arteta massively in the market to continue his rebuild and get the club back to battling amongst the Premier League elite.
In
total,
around
£150
million
was
spent
on
the
likes
of
Martin
Odegaard,
Ben
White,
Aaron
Ramsdale,
Takehiro
Tomiyasu,
Albert
Sambi
Lokonga
and
Nuno
Tavares.
Most of the signings have proved to be successful so far with the Gunners still remaining in the contest for a top-four spot sitting at fifth. However, there is a lot to play for and with the league looking even more open and competitive than usual, the Gunners board will reportedly once again be ready to invest in January.
As the responsibility now turns to produce a more cohesive unit, here we have taken a look at four players who are reportedly on Arsenal's wishlist:
1. Renato Sanches
Arsenal could reportedly prioritise signing a midfielder in January with Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny set to be unavailable at the start of 2022. They could be out of action for around a month due to their participation in the Africa Cup of Nations. Therefore, the club could look to add a midfielder. Portuguese youngster Renato Sanches has been linked with a move. Arsenal reportedly tried to sign the Lille midfielder in the summer but failed to reach an agreement. But the interest could be renewed in January once again.
2. Frank Kessie
The AC Milan midfielder has also been strongly linked with the Gunners whose contract expires next summer. The 24-year-old midfielder has expressed his desire to move away from Milan not signing any contract extension. Arsenal have been tipped to make a cut-price move for him in January. He, however, is also said to be attracting interest from Tottenham and Paris Saint Germain as well.
3. Dusan Vlahovic
The Serbian striker is on fire this season and already has netted 10 goals in the league. His fine form has led to a number of potential suitors, including the Gunners. The North London side are said to be keeping close tabs on the player ahead of a possible January swoop. Arsenal are likely to lose Lacazette next summer while Aubameyang is also slowly entering into the twilight of his career. In that aspect, the 21-year-old looks to be an excellent choice. However, Fiorentina's £70million price tag could make things complicated.
4. Aaron Ramsey
The Wales midfielder spent 11 years at the club before signing for Juventus in 2019. However, he is now reportedly not in the plans of manager Allegri and the Serie A side could try to offload him in January. Arsenal who would be without Partey and Elneny due to AFCON could make a loan offer for him, as per some recent reports.