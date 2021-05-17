Four strikers linked with Manchester City as Sergio Aguero replacement

Bengaluru, May 17: Manchester City will be without their star striker Sergio Aguero from next season as the Argentine will leave the club as a free agent after almost a decade.
The 32-year-old Argentina international did not play much this season due to injury issues as well as due to Pep Guardiola largely deploying the false nine tactics, which has worked very well for them so far.
City have already won the double this season with Premier League and the league cup, having a possibility of a treble with the Champions League well within reach as well. But in the long run, the Cityzens will definitely need someone to take over the role of Aguero and for that reason, the Spanish tactician has shortlisted four options for this summer.
Here is a look at the four strikers who City can sign this summer as Aguero's potential replacements:
1. Harry Kane
Arguably the best number nine in the Premier League, the English forward is reportedly one of the top choices of Guardiola to replace Aguero. The Spurs forward could leave the North London club in search of silverware and recently created a stir when he admitted that he was unsure about his Tottenham future. With his contract set to end in 2024, Spurs could cash in on him if he refuses to commit to a long-term future.
2. Erling Haaland
The Borussia Dortmund striker is regarded as one of the hottest prospects in European football right now and subsequently has been linked with City as well. But the young Norwegian striker could apparently be worth as much as £150 million if the latest reports are to be believed and that could be a stumbling block for the Blue side of Manchester.
3. Lautaro Martinez
The Inter Milan striker has once again has had a fruitful season in Serie A this term with 16 goals and has proven he could be an ideal long-term replacement for Aguero. City have kept a close watch on his future and he has also been linked with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.
4. Andre Silva
Silva has regained his reputation after a stellar season with Frankfurt this season with 27 goals to his name. He was sold by AC Milan in 2019 after failing to make an impact, but he has once again regained his form with Die Adler. As a much cheaper option than the above three, he could represent a good value for money signing.