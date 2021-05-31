Four summer transfers already agreed featuring Bayern, Liverpool, Milan, Barcelona

Bengaluru, May 31: The dust has just settled following the completion of top European leagues but the rumour mill has been in the full swing already.
The window formally opens on 9 June and clubs will be able to operate in the market till 31 August this year. However, most of the teams have started planning for the next season and many deals have already been agreed upon in principle.
The likes of Liverpool, AC Milan, Barcelona and Real Madrid have already agreed on deals to take place in the Summer and here are those four names who are likely to play for a new side next season:
1. Ibrahima Konate (RB Leipzig to Liverpool)
The Reds have very recently activated RB Leipzig centre-half Konate’s £36million release clause. Liverpool experienced an injury crisis in defence last season with Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all missing a large part of the campaign. In that aspect, the 22-year-old's arrival will definitely be a welcome addition this season.
2. Mike Maignan (Lille to AC Milan)
The Serie A side has wasted no time to replace Gianluigi Donnarumma who left the club as a free agent last week. Milan reportedly have paid Lille €15million who helped Lille oust PSG as champions of France this season. The shot-stopper has signed a five-year contract and will join the side after competing at the Euros with France.
3. David Alaba (Bayern Munich to Real Madrid)
The versatile defender will play for the Spanish powerhouse next summer with his deal at Bayern Munich expiring this summer. Several leading European clubs were linked with his signature, but the Austrian international has finally chosen to continue his career at Santiago Bernabeu. The 28-year-old has agreed on a five-year contract at the Bernabeu and will be presented at the club after Euro 2020.
4. Eric Garcia (Manchester City to Barcelona)
Although the Catalan side is yet to make an announcement, the player himself has declared his long awaited move to Spain very recently, confirming the transfer. The Manchester City centre-back was chased by Barcelona for over a year and he will now finally join the side as a free agent after the Euros.