Four teenagers with most goal and assists in Europe's top leagues this season

Bengaluru, July 15: Despite the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski still making waves in world football, there has been an emergence of a new set of young footballers this season.
English Premier League this season mostly has provided a lot of exciting talents with Manchester United and Arsenal leading while Borussia Dortmund's tradition of handing chances to budding talents also has not gone unnoticed.
Here are four teenagers who are leading the combined goals and assist chart this season in Europe's top five leagues.
Erling Haaland
The 19-year-old only signed for Dortmund in January but immediately started rattling the nets. He has registered 16 goals and three assists in his first 18 appearances for the Bundesliga side. But it should also be mentioned, prior to the move, he also had a remarkable 24 goals and seven assists in the first half of the season at Red Bull Salzburg.
Mason Greenwood
Mason Greenwood has been one of the many shines in a season of mixed outcomes for Manchester United. The 18-year-old has been hyped up by the United fans for a long time and truly the academy graduate is now putting up promising numbers prior to being trusted with senior starts. He so far has scored 16 goals and managed five assists in all competitions.
Bukayo Saka
The 18-year-old got a shot in the first team under former manager Emery and since then Arteta has continued to involve him in the team regularly. In most of the games he has played as a left-back but upon the resumption of the league, the Spanish manager has lined him up above in the pitch in the wing. He has so far registered four goals and 11 assists in all competitions in 2019-20.
Gabriel Martinelli
Premier League's latest teen sensation who was signed from Brazilian club Ituano for just £6million in 2019, has had a breakthrough season this season as well. So far he has netted 10 goals and provided four assists becoming the first teenager to score 10 goals in a season for Arsenal since Nicolas Anelka in 1998-99.