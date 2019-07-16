Four transfers Arsenal may do before summer window shuts

1. Kieran Tierney- Celtic
Kieran Tierney is exactly the kind of player Arsenal need if they want to build a team for a long-term future. He is young yet quite experienced for a 22-year-old. He has played over 100 games for a big club like Celtic and he could be one of the best left-backs in the game in near future.
The Scottish champions have rejected two bids from Arsenal for their priced asset, both of which are believed to be less than £19 million. The Hoops value him at closer to £25m, a fee which would make the full-back the most expensive player ever sold by the Scottish club.
2. William Saliba - Saint-Etienne
Arsenal have plenty of issues in their team and most of them are in defence. They are abysmal defensively more often than not and Emery's prime concern this summer should be to improve in that area.
Arsenal are locked in a messy transfer battle with their arch rivals Spurs for French wonderkid William Saliba who plies his trade for Saint-Etienne in Ligue 1. The 18-year-old has made a name for himself at a young age and would be a great addition if he does move to the Emirates.
3. Ruben Dias- Benfica
Another central defender who has been linked recently with a move to the Emirates is Benfica wonderkid Ruben Dias although he alone could cost the whole transfer budget of Arsenal. The 22-year-old has been linked with a move to Arsenal with skipper Laurent Koscielny refusing to join the squad on their pre-season tour of America demanding a move.
Dias has a release clause of £80million and Benfica are in no need to sell as well having sold Joao Felix for a fee more than £100million. Arsenal's chances of getting Dias are bleak but if they want to upgrade to the level of other big clubs in England, these are the kind of transfer they have to make.
4. Everton - Gremio
Brazil's Copa America hero in absence of Neymar, Everton Soares has been strongly linked with Arsenal of late and it's looking like a deal that could materialise. In fact, reports on Monday (July 15) claimed that the Gunners have sent medical staff to Brazil in order to assess the physical condition of the 23-year-old.
Former Gunners midfielder Edu appears to already be getting to work as Arsenal's new technical director as he is reportedly helping to complete a deal for his countryman Everton. If the Gunners can seal this transfer, their attack will be much better compared to the last campaign given Everton copes to the pace and physical demands well.