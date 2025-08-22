FPL Gameweek 2: Five Players to Transfer In, Five Players to Transfer Out ahead of August 22 Deadline

The Fantasy Premier League has a deadline on Friday (August 22) as the 2nd Gameweek of the league starts, with a clash between Chelsea and West Ham United.
Gameweek 1 saw an average score of 54 points, with surprises prompting early transfer considerations. Focus on players with favorable fixtures, strong form, and low ownership for differentials. Avoid knee-jerk reactions, but here are key transfer recommendations.
West Ham vs Chelsea
Man City vs Tottenham
Bournemouth vs Wolves
Brentford vs Aston Villa
Burnley vs Sunderland
Arsenal vs Leeds
Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest
Everton vs Brighton
Fulham vs Manchester United
Newcastle United vs Liverpool
10 points in GW1 (goal, assist). Over 900,000 transfers in. Low ownership (
15 points (brace vs. Liverpool). 18.1% ownership, kind fixtures (4 home games in next 6 GWs). Price up £0.1m.
Double-digit haul (2 goals vs. Brentford). 18.1% ownership, strong fixtures (2nd easiest attack schedule).
Blank in GW1 but strong vs. Brentford (6 goals, 1 assist in 7 matches). Good fixtures until GW9.
Low ownership (
Most-sold (259,916 transfers out). 2 points in GW1. Not value for money so far.
Over 300,000 transfers out. Missed GW1, transfer saga, tough fixture vs. Liverpool.
Blank vs. Crystal Palace, 240,000 transfers out. High price, Chelsea’s goalless draw raises concerns.
Red card in GW1, suspended for GW2. Long-term value but short-term absence.
Low xGI (0.2) vs. Sunderland, forward reclassification. Tough fixture vs. Chelsea.
Injuries/Suspensions: Kai Havertz (doubtful, knee), Joško Gvardiol (doubtful), Ezri Konsa (suspended).