FPL Gameweek 2: Five Players to Transfer In, Five Players to Transfer Out ahead of August 22 Deadline

By

The Fantasy Premier League has a deadline on Friday (August 22) as the 2nd Gameweek of the league starts, with a clash between Chelsea and West Ham United.

Gameweek 1 saw an average score of 54 points, with surprises prompting early transfer considerations. Focus on players with favorable fixtures, strong form, and low ownership for differentials. Avoid knee-jerk reactions, but here are key transfer recommendations.

Premier League GW 2 Fixtures

West Ham vs Chelsea

Man City vs Tottenham

Bournemouth vs Wolves

Brentford vs Aston Villa

Burnley vs Sunderland

Arsenal vs Leeds

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest

Everton vs Brighton

Fulham vs Manchester United

Newcastle United vs Liverpool

FPL Gameweek 2: Players to Transfer In

Tijjani Reijnders (£5.6m, Manchester City, Midfielder)

10 points in GW1 (goal, assist). Over 900,000 transfers in. Low ownership (

Antoine Semenyo (£7.1m, Bournemouth, Forward)

15 points (brace vs. Liverpool). 18.1% ownership, kind fixtures (4 home games in next 6 GWs). Price up £0.1m.

Chris Wood (£7.6m, Nottingham Forest, Forward)

Double-digit haul (2 goals vs. Brentford). 18.1% ownership, strong fixtures (2nd easiest attack schedule).

Ollie Watkins (£9.0m, Aston Villa, Forward)

Blank in GW1 but strong vs. Brentford (6 goals, 1 assist in 7 matches). Good fixtures until GW9.

Evanilson (£7.0m, Bournemouth, Forward)

Low ownership (

FPL Gameweek 2: Players to Transfer Out

Florian Wirtz (£8.5m, Liverpool, Midfielder)

Most-sold (259,916 transfers out). 2 points in GW1. Not value for money so far.

Alexander Isak (£10.4m, Newcastle, Forward)

Over 300,000 transfers out. Missed GW1, transfer saga, tough fixture vs. Liverpool.

Cole Palmer (£10.5m, Chelsea, Midfielder)

Blank vs. Crystal Palace, 240,000 transfers out. High price, Chelsea’s goalless draw raises concerns.

Ezri Konsa (£4.5m, Aston Villa, Defender)

Red card in GW1, suspended for GW2. Long-term value but short-term absence.

Jarrod Bowen (£7.5m, West Ham, Forward)

Low xGI (0.2) vs. Sunderland, forward reclassification. Tough fixture vs. Chelsea.

Players who are Injured

Injuries/Suspensions: Kai Havertz (doubtful, knee), Joško Gvardiol (doubtful), Ezri Konsa (suspended).

Story first published: Friday, August 22, 2025, 8:07 [IST]
