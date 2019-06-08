Football

France 4 South Korea 0: Renard headers give Women's World Cup hosts flying start

By Opta
Wendie Renard

Paris, June 8: Wendie Renard scored two headers as France opened the Women's World Cup with a one-sided 4-0 defeat of South Korea.

Eugenie Le Sommer's 11th goal in her last 11 appearances for France in all competitions gave the tournament hosts an early lead in Paris.

Before half-time a pair of towering Renard headers made it 3-0 to Corinne Diacre's side, who are among the favourites to win the tournament, allowing them to ease off after the interval.

But with six minutes to go France wrapped things up in superb style, Amandine Henry scoring from outside the penalty area to send a strong message to their World Cup rivals.

France opened the scoring in just the ninth minute at a packed Parc des Princes.

A composed attack led to Henry squaring a low cross for Le Sommer to steer a first-time finish past helpless Korea goalkeeper Kim Minjung.

France seemed to have doubled their lead in stunning fashion in the 26th minute, Griedge Mbock Bathy swivelling to volley home a headed pass from Renard, but the goal was ruled out for offside following a VAR check.

More goals duly arrived before the break as Gaetane Thiney's corner was powered home by Renard before the defender's aerial power told again, this time from Amel Majri's set piece.

Korea's comparative lack of physicality continued to give France a major advantage but Henry's effort from the edge of the penalty area was easily gathered by goalkeeper Kim.

Substitute Kang Chaerim went close to scoring a spectacular consolation for Korea, with their first shot in the 69th minute, but her rising drive narrowly cleared the France crossbar.

France got sloppy in the closing stages and a rare Renard mistake allowed Lee Mina to run through on Sarah Bouhaddi's goal, but composure deserted the forward and she fired wide of the target.

But Les Bleues were able to sign off the tournament opener with a fourth goal in the 84th minute, Henry whipping a sensational strike across Kim from 25 yards out.

Story first published: Saturday, June 8, 2019, 2:30 [IST]
