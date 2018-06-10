Deschamps: Giroud fit, Pogba to start at World Cup

Paris, June 10: Paul Pogba is almost certain to start France's World Cup opener against Australia while Olivier Giroud will also be available, coach Didier Deschamps has confirmed.
Debate has raged over whether Pogba merits a place in midfield, with the Manchester United man failing to convince in recent matches.
He was jeered by his own fans during the 3-1 friendly win over Italy and failed to inspire France in an underwhelming 1-1 draw against a youthful United States on Saturday.
Deschamps, however, is continuing to back the 25-year-old, telling broadcaster Telefoot it is "very likely" he will be in the starting XI in Kazan on June 16.
The boss of Les Bleus also offered assurances over the fitness of Giroud, who was bloodied and forced off following a head clash with USA defender Matt Miazga
"Olivier Giroud has a beautiful cut of 6 centimeters. But he will be able to face Australia," Deschamps said.
Pogba answered back to critics saying he will not change his style of play.
"I've always been like that," Pogba told France Football. "When I've won, I've won being like that. That's my style of play.
"You're not going to criticise Messi when he walks on the pitch.
"If he scores three goals are you going to say, 'Ah, but he's walking on the pitch'? No. You can't tell me how to play.
"If I'm here today, it's as I am. No one has told me how I must behave. That's my football, that's all.
"People can like it or not. I'm not judged like everyone else so I'm not normal. And I take this as a challenge."
France's other Group C opponents are Denmark and Peru.
