Football

Deschamps: Giroud fit, Pogba to start at World Cup

Posted By:
Paul Pogba and Olivier Giroud of France
Paul Pogba and Olivier Giroud of France

Paris, June 10: Paul Pogba is almost certain to start France's World Cup opener against Australia while Olivier Giroud will also be available, coach Didier Deschamps has confirmed.

Debate has raged over whether Pogba merits a place in midfield, with the Manchester United man failing to convince in recent matches.

FIFA World Cup page | Fixtures | Groups and points table

He was jeered by his own fans during the 3-1 friendly win over Italy and failed to inspire France in an underwhelming 1-1 draw against a youthful United States on Saturday.

Deschamps, however, is continuing to back the 25-year-old, telling broadcaster Telefoot it is "very likely" he will be in the starting XI in Kazan on June 16.

The boss of Les Bleus also offered assurances over the fitness of Giroud, who was bloodied and forced off following a head clash with USA defender Matt Miazga

"Olivier Giroud has a beautiful cut of 6 centimeters. But he will be able to face Australia," Deschamps said.

Pogba answered back to critics saying he will not change his style of play.

"I've always been like that," Pogba told France Football. "When I've won, I've won being like that. That's my style of play.

"You're not going to criticise Messi when he walks on the pitch.

"If he scores three goals are you going to say, 'Ah, but he's walking on the pitch'? No. You can't tell me how to play.

"If I'm here today, it's as I am. No one has told me how I must behave. That's my football, that's all.

"People can like it or not. I'm not judged like everyone else so I'm not normal. And I take this as a challenge."

France's other Group C opponents are Denmark and Peru.

Source: OPTA

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends

    Story first published: Sunday, June 10, 2018, 16:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 10, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue