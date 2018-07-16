France showed great mental quality: Didier Deschamps

Moscow, July 15: France coach Didier Deschamps on Sunday (July 15) lauded his players for showing mental strength during the entire duration of the FIFA World Cup 2018 which they won beating Croatia 4-2.
"How marvellous! It's a young team, who are on the top of the world. Some are champions at the age of 19. We did not play a huge game but we showed mental quality. And we scored four goals anyway. They deserved to win," said Deschamps, who became the third player/coach after Mario Zagallo and Franz Beckenbauer to to lift the World Cup.
"The group worked so hard and we had some tough moments along the way. It hurt so much to lose the Euros two years ago, but it made us learn too. The win is not about me, it's the players who won the game," he said.
MBAPPÉ 😘🏆🇫🇷#WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/gB6ejLWmjD— Copa do Mundo FIFA 🏆 (@fifaworldcup_pt) July 15, 2018
"For 55 days, we have done a lot of work. It is the supreme coronation. We are proud to be French, to be Blues. The victory in the match belongs to them. Vive le Republic," said Deschamps.
Deschamps has been steadfast in turbulent waters for two years. He learned the hard way what it takes to coach a team to international success and came back to deliver. When the dust settles after this magnificent World Cup, perhaps the best there has ever been, credit for the France coach should not lie forgotten.
