France 3-3 Switzerland (4-5 on penalties): Mbappe fails from spot as favourites are eliminated

Bucharest, June 29: Kylian Mbappe saw the crucial spot-kick saved by Yann Sommer as Euro 2020 favourites France were eliminated by Switzerland in a thrilling shoot-out after a dramatic 3-3 draw in Monday's last-16 tie.
France looked to have battled back from the brink after going a goal down early on and conceding a penalty only to then find themselves 3-1 up with 15 minutes of regulation time remaining in Bucharest.
But a late Swiss fight-back saw Haris Seferovic net his second and Mario Gavranovic force extra-time after cancelling out Karim Benzema's brace and Paul Pogba's scorcher.
Both sides had chances in the extra 30 minutes but poor finishing meant the game went to penalties, where Mbappe's disappointing tournament was summed up with the unsuccessful kick that sent France packing, Sommer diving to his right to make the save that sent remarkably sent Switzerland through 5-4 in the shoot-out.
At the start of a long evening, Switzerland deservedly went in front with 15 minutes played, Seferovic bullying Clement Lenglet before heading in Steven Zuber's inch-perfect cross.
France's response was initially tame as they failed to record a single shot on target in the first half of a Euros knockout match for only the second time since at least 1980.
They were then fortunate to not find themselves 2-0 down early in the second period as Lloris made a fine save to keep out Ricardo Rodriguez's penalty after Zuber had been felled by Benjamin Pavard.
But that scare provided the jolt they needed as France were in front just four minutes and three seconds later.
Benzema equalised in stunning fashion as he prodded past Yann Sommer after somehow managing to bring an Mbappe pass under his control despite it being played behind him.
The Real Madrid star was then on hand to nod in from close range when Antoine Griezmann's chip was nudged to him by Sommer.
Pogba sensationally picked out the top-right corner from 30 yards with a goal that should have finished Switzerland off in the 75th minute but Seferovic's second headed goal of the game put France back under pressure.
Deschamps' men received a let-off soon after as Gavranovic had a goal disallowed for offside but he was not to be denied in the 90th minute, brilliantly sidestepping danger before lashing into the bottom-left corner from 20 yards.
With Kingsley Coman only able to hit the crossbar deep into stoppage time, the game went to extra-time where Mbappe was guilty of a particularly galling miss after being teed up by Pogba.
As such, the game progressed to the shoot-out and the standard of spot-kick was initially exceptional, with the first nine penalties all converted.
But Mbappe shot to Sommer's right and the goalkeeper made the vital stop as Switzerland won a penalty shoot-out for the first time ever in major tournaments.