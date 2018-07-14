France vs Croatia, World Cup 2018 Final: When & where to Watch, TV Coverage and LIVE Streaming

Bengaluru, July 14: A month after and 63 games later, the 2018 FIFA World Cup reaches its climax on Sunday (July 15) as a young France side spearheaded by Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann look to win the trophy for the second time when they take on Croatia in Moscow.
It is a final very few people could have anticipated four weeks ago, when the competition in Russia was just beginning.
Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar have all gone home. So have the traditional powers of the international game -- Germany, Brazil and Argentina.
Instead it is a gifted French side with the second-youngest squad at the tournament, embodied by the lightning-quick Mbappe, who face a Croatian team inspired by Luka Modric, arguably the finest midfielder in the world at the moment.
Perhaps many neutrals will be disappointed that it has not come down to a clash between two genuine giants of the game, or that there is no South American presence.
But this is still the World Cup final, and for France there is the possibility to join Argentina and Uruguay in winning the trophy for the second time, after 1998.
Back then, Didier Deschamps was the captain. Now he is the coach, and he can become just the third man to win the trophy as a player and a manager, after Mario Zagallo and Franz Beckenbauer.
So here are the key details about when and where to watch the big match.
WHEN
The FIFA World Cup 2018 final between France and Croatia will take place on July 15, 2018.
WHERE
The France vs Croatia final will be played at the Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow.
WHAT TIME
The France vs Croatia final will be aired in India from 8.30 pm IST
WHERE TO WATCH
The France vs Croatia final will be shown on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD, Sony Ten 3 SD and HD, Sony ESPN SD
LIVE STREAMING
The France vs Croatia final match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on www.mykhel.com.
