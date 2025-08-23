Ahammed Imran: The Titan of Thrissur who has lit up KCL 2025

Barcelona vs Levante Live Streaming: Where and When to watch La Liga match in India, UK, USA and other Countries?

Football Thomas Frank Develops Affection For Tottenham Following Impressive Win Against Manchester City After leading Tottenham to a 2-0 victory over Manchester City, Thomas Frank expresses his growing love for the club. He praises the team's performance and tactical improvements. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 21:31 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Thomas Frank expressed his growing affection for Tottenham after their 2-0 victory over Manchester City. The win marked Spurs' second consecutive Premier League triumph, with Brennan Johnson and Joao Palhinha scoring in the first half. Despite City's higher expected goals (xG) of 1.51 compared to Spurs' 1.02, Frank's team secured a well-deserved win.

Frank praised his team's performance, especially in the second half, where they aimed for a third goal but couldn't secure it. He highlighted the importance of maintaining focus against top teams like City. "Very pleasing result and overall performance," Frank told TNT Sports. "The first 35 minutes City were slightly on top. That goal helped."

The victory also marked Tottenham's second consecutive clean sheet under Frank's leadership. Last season, they achieved six clean sheets, which Frank considers significant. He shared his growing attachment to the club, stating, "I loved Brentford, and I am falling in love with this club here."

Frank has joined an elite group of managers who have defeated Pep Guardiola away from home with two different clubs. This achievement places him alongside Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte. Frank previously led Brentford to a victory over City in November 2022.

Reflecting on past experiences, Frank mentioned learning from their UEFA Super Cup defeat to Paris Saint-Germain. They lost on penalties after squandering a two-goal lead. At halftime against City, he reminded his players to stay resilient when tired and maintain bravery on the ball.

Brennan Johnson noted differences between former coach Ange Postecoglou and Frank's approach. While Postecoglou led them to Europa League success before being dismissed in June, Johnson appreciates the attacking freedom under Frank's guidance.

"Nothing massively," Johnson said about coaching differences. "Two different coaches. Really enjoying it and a lot of detail goes into the set-pieces." He added that maintaining clean sheets against teams like Man City is challenging but rewarding.

Impressive Record at Etihad

Tottenham's recent performances at Etihad Stadium have been commendable despite past inconsistencies. They have won three out of their last five Premier League matches there, a significant improvement from previous visits.

This latest victory marks back-to-back away wins against City for the first time since May 2010. Under Frank's leadership, Spurs have made a promising start to their campaign.

Their contrasting performances under Frank compared to Postecoglou highlight a shift in strategy and execution on the field. As Spurs continue their journey this season, fans are hopeful for continued success under their new manager.