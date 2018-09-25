Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Lampard: Mourinho still a great manager

By
Frank Lampard and Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho's personal touch and his bravado left a lasting impression on Frank Lampard

London, September 25: Frank Lampard has no doubts over Jose Mourinho's elite credentials as he prepares to face his old boss in Derby County's EFL Cup trip to Manchester United.

United's mixed start to the season continued at the weekend as Wolves claimed a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

Mourinho's capacity to rouse a Premier League title challenge and his relationship with key players, such as Paul Pogba, have come under the microscope.

But Lampard, who is taking his first steps in management with Derby having starred under Mourinho during his Chelsea days, believes United's two trophies under the Portuguese in 2016-17 show his enduring capabilities.

"When you’re the manager of Manchester United, when you have the CV and the background of Jose Mourinho – and this is not ancient history, this is fresh history, the Europa League, the League Cup – then of course you have it," he told reporters.

"In terms of the 'special one' and that, those are just words. In terms of being a great manager, of course he is."

Mourinho famously dubbed himself "a special one" during his initial news conference at Chelsea in 2004 before leading the club to back-to-back Premier League title triumphs.

"I saw it and I liked it. It was something different," Lampard recalled.

"British culture is not to walk in and call yourself the 'special one', I don't think.

"That's the way he was and I admired him for it and actually, if you make those statements, you had better back them up, and he certainly did."

Aside from such bombast, it was the personal touch from Mourinho that made an impression with Lampard – even after he had left Stamford Bridge.

"He's strong on family. He was always like that as a manager," he added.

"He was fantastic for me when I lost my mother actually. He was at Inter at the time and he was ringing me regularly. And it's things like that you don't forget.

"Whether he's managing here or there, and you see what's in the press, you actually remember the person, and those little things he did with me were very special."

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 25, 2018, 13:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 25, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue