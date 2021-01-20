Lampard insists he can handle pressure after lacklustre Chelsea display

London, January 20: Frank Lampard is adamant he can handle the pressure that has come with Chelsea's slump in form, which continued with a 2-0 defeat to Leicester City on Tuesday (January 19).
Goals from Wilfred Ndidi and James Maddison sent Leicester top of the Premier League, nine points clear of a Chelsea side that has now won just two of their last eight league games.
Lampard's team are five points adrift of the top four, with their 29 points the fewest Chelsea have had at the midway point of the season since 2015-16, when Leicester won the league and the Blues finished 10th.
Asked about his future at a post-match media conference, head coach Lampard said: "I can't control it. I've been asked before, I understand it, it's the expectations of this club.
"It's a developing team but I can't get caught up in the reaction. I took this job knowing we would have difficult times.
"We just have to fight. Where everything was rosy in mid-December, it isn't so rosy now. I am good at handling pressure."
5 - Chelsea have kept a clean sheet in just 17% of their away games in the Premier League under Frank Lampard (5/29); among those to have taken charge of 10+ away games in the competition, this is the lowest percentage of any Chelsea manager. Struggle. pic.twitter.com/px6jhXBWeO— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 19, 2021
Chelsea have taken seven points from a possible 24 since going top of the Premier League in December with a win over Leeds United.
On his side's form, Lampard told BBC Sport: "We were in a really good place in December, second in the league and two points from the top. Maybe complacency set it. There's only one way out of it which is hard work. Today Leicester were in better form than us.
"It is clearly concerning. It is a period we are not happy with, other clubs have been in that period. All we can think about is getting through the period, working hard. The important thing is the players bounce back. This is the cut-throat nature of what it is.
"The players have to keep their heads up but also keep their eyes open and review the game and see there was an energy in the Leicester team we didn't have.
"You cannot be sluggish and slow because it won't work against a team like Leicester that are firing."
175 - Since the beginning of the 2015-16 @premierleague campaign, @LCFC have ended the day top of the table 175 times, with only three sides doing so more often over this period; indeed, they had only sat there for 13 days combined up until their title winning campaign. Big-Six? pic.twitter.com/RbXWiQ2IEW— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 19, 2021
Leicester are top after 19 games or more for the first time since they lifted the trophy in 2016, but Brendan Rodgers' focus is not on their status as potential title challengers.
"It is still too early. But it shows in the first part of the season consistency has been good and performance levels have been very high," Rodgers said to BBC Sport.
"This gives the belief to the players. It keeps the momentum going and keeps the concentration. In order to stay there at the top you need desire and hunger and I feel we have seen that from the team."