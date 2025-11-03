Football Thomas Frank And Guglielmo Vicario Call On Tottenham Fans To Increase Support At Home Matches Tottenham's Thomas Frank and goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario have called for increased fan support during home matches. They believe that a positive atmosphere can help turn around the team's fortunes this season. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, November 3, 2025, 21:26 [IST]

Tottenham's manager, Thomas Frank, and goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario have urged fans to show greater support during home games. The atmosphere at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium turned negative towards their players following a 1-0 loss to Chelsea. Despite their struggles, Frank believes fan support could be pivotal in changing their season's course.

The team has managed only one home league victory this season, defeating Burnley 3-0 in their first match. They also secured a 1-0 win against Villarreal in the Champions League at home. Their upcoming challenge is hosting FC Copenhagen in the Champions League, where they currently sit 15th in the league phase.

Spurs have drawn their last two Champions League matches. Two of their previous four games in the competition ended goalless. They haven't had three consecutive draws in major European competitions since March to October 2014 in the Europa League.

Frank praised the fans' initial support during the Chelsea game, stating, "I think the fans were fantastic the first 30 [minutes] and after the game." He acknowledged that if they perform poorly and lose, boos are understandable.

Frank emphasized that fan support during challenging moments can be crucial. "But during the game, we need a little bit of help," he said. He highlighted how fans could lift the team when trailing, potentially turning a loss into a draw or win.

Vicario echoed these sentiments, expressing disappointment over losing a London derby and acknowledging fans' reactions. "If we had more help from the stands," he noted, "it could be better." He understands fans' frustrations but stresses that support can make a significant difference.

The team hopes for improved backing from supporters as they face FC Copenhagen next. A positive atmosphere could boost their performance and help them climb up in both domestic and European competitions.