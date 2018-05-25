Football

Manchester United target Fred to decide future after World Cup

Sao Paulo, May 25: Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred will decide his future after the World Cup amid interest from Manchester United.

The Brazil international is linked with a move to United, with champions Manchester City having almost landed the 25-year-old in January.

Speaking at a news conference on Thursday (May 24), Fred said he was yet to decide his next move – and will now wait until after Russia 2018 to make an announcement.

"There's been some advanced talks since January, when I almost went to Man City," he said.

"United talked to my staff and Shakhtar. But besides these strong news, my head is entirely with the World Cup.

"Gilberto Silva is a guy in which I trust, he deals with all off-pitch stuff. My family is always well informed, too.

"I don't know what I'm going to choose, maybe I'll decide better after the World Cup."

Fred - who has won seven caps for Brazil but has not started for his country since the 2015 Copa America - joined Shakhtar in 2013 from Internacional.

Source: OPTA

Story first published: Friday, May 25, 2018, 5:30 [IST]
