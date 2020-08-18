From position changes to first matchday deadline: Everything you need to know about FPL 2020-21

Bengaluru, Aug 18: Within just one month, Premier League will be back in action with high profile encounters again and to gear up the hype, the fan favourite Fantasy Premier League has been already brought into action.
Registration for managers officially has opened for the 2020/21 season since last week, with Fantasy Premier League managers already shuffling their teams.
So, here is a couple of quick things you need to know before chopping and changing the teams:
Position Changes
In the new season, however, a total of 18 Premier League players have seen their position reclassified, which will significantly affect how many points they will earn in the upcoming season.
The biggest change of position has been Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who has been converted to a midfielder following Mikel Arteta's usage of him as an inside left forward.
In other top changes, Manchester United duo Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford have been shifted to midfield while Anthony Martial can now be chosen as a forward.
Eric Dier and Ryan Sessegnon (Spurs) has been converted from midfielder to defender while last season's fan favourite John Lundstram (Sheffield Utd) will now be selected as a midfielder from a defender.
Other notable changes include - Michail Antonio (West Ham) - midfielder to forward, Richarlison (Everton)- midfielder to forward, Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) – forward to midfielder and Diogo Jota (Wolves) – forward to midfielder.
Price Changes
Last season's top assist provider Kevin De Bruyne was handed a starting price of £11.5m, a further £2.0m price hike from what it was a year ago. However, last season's highest-rated player Salah's price has been dipped by £.5m as he is now available for £12.5m.
Aubameyang meanwhile will cost players £12 million while Raheem Sterling will cost £11.5 million. Alisson and Ederson is the highest rated keeper with both standing at £6.0m while Liverpool duo is the highest-rated defender with Trent Alexander-Arnold standing at £7.5m and Andy Robertson at £7.0m.
First Gameweek and Deadline
Although the fixtures have not been published yet but the first gameweek is set to commence from September 12. In the case of the matchday deadline to set the team, there has been a slight change. Gameweek deadlines are now set at 90 minutes before kick-off instead of 60 minutes - supposedly to tackle the team leaks.