From winners to top scorers: Everything you need to know about Europe's top five leagues in 2019-20

Bengaluru, Aug 4: With the conclusion of Serie A this week, League football over Europe's top five leagues has finally come to an end.
The season was completely marred midway due to the breakout of Covid-19 as all the top five leagues had to take a precautionary measure to suspend all the footballing activity.
Although after almost three months of absence English, Spanish, German and Italian football returned but French Football decided to abandon the season after just 27 games played, declaring a winner with a point per game measure.
Here we have compiled stats of each of the league, mentioning winners, relegated sides, the top scorer, top assist provider and the winners of Golden glove.
1) English Premier League
Winners - Liverpool (99 Points)
Champions League berth - Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea
Europa League berth - Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur
Relegated side - Bournemouth, Watford, Norwich City
Top Scorer - Jamie Vardy (23 Goals) Leicester City
Most Assists - Kevin De Bruyne (20) Manchester City
Most Cleansheet - Ederson (16) Manchester City
2) Serie A
Winners - Juventus (83 Points)
Champions League berth - Juventus, Inter Milan, Atalanta, Lazio
Europa League berth - AS Roma, AC Milan
Relegated side - Lecce, Brescia, SPAL
Top Scorer - Ciro Immobile (36 goals) Lazio
Most Assists - Alejandro Gomez (16) Atalanta
Most Cleansheet - Juan Musso (14) Udinese
3) La Liga
Winners - Real Madrid (87 Points)
Champions League berth- Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla
Europa League berth - Villareal, Real Sociedad, Granada ( Qualification)
Relegated side - Leganes, Mallorca, Espanyol
Top Scorer - Lionel Messi (25 Goals) Barcelona
Most Assists - Lionel Messi (2 Goals) Barcelona
Most Clean Sheet- Thibaut Courtois (18) Real Madrid
4) Bundesliga
Winners - Bayern Munich (82 Points)
Champions League berth - Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Borussia Monchengladbach
Europa League berth - Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim, Wolfsburg
Relegated side - Fortuna Dusseldorf, Paderborn
Top Scorer - Robert Lewandowski (34 Goals) Bayern Munich
Most Assists - Thomas Muller (21) Bayern Munich
Most Clean Sheet- Manuel Neuer (15) Bayern Munich
5) Ligue 1
Winners - Paris Saint Germain (68 points in 27 games)
Champions League berth PSG, Marseille, Rennes (Qualification)
Europa League birth - Lille, Reims
Relegated sides - Amiens, Toulouse
Top Scorer - Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco) & Kylian Mbappe (PSG) (18 goals)
Most Assists - Angel Di Maria (14) PSG
Most Clean sheet - Predrag Rajkovic (12) Reims