From winners to top scorers: Everything you need to know about Europe's top five leagues in 2019-20

By

Bengaluru, Aug 4: With the conclusion of Serie A this week, League football over Europe's top five leagues has finally come to an end.

The season was completely marred midway due to the breakout of Covid-19 as all the top five leagues had to take a precautionary measure to suspend all the footballing activity.

Although after almost three months of absence English, Spanish, German and Italian football returned but French Football decided to abandon the season after just 27 games played, declaring a winner with a point per game measure.

Here we have compiled stats of each of the league, mentioning winners, relegated sides, the top scorer, top assist provider and the winners of Golden glove.

1) English Premier League

Winners - Liverpool (99 Points)

Champions League berth - Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea

Europa League berth - Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur

Relegated side - Bournemouth, Watford, Norwich City

Top Scorer - Jamie Vardy (23 Goals) Leicester City

Most Assists - Kevin De Bruyne (20) Manchester City

Most Cleansheet - Ederson (16) Manchester City

2) Serie A

Winners - Juventus (83 Points)

Champions League berth - Juventus, Inter Milan, Atalanta, Lazio

Europa League berth - AS Roma, AC Milan

Relegated side - Lecce, Brescia, SPAL

Top Scorer - Ciro Immobile (36 goals) Lazio

Most Assists - Alejandro Gomez (16) Atalanta

Most Cleansheet - Juan Musso (14) Udinese

3) La Liga

Winners - Real Madrid (87 Points)

Champions League berth- Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla

Europa League berth - Villareal, Real Sociedad, Granada ( Qualification)

Relegated side - Leganes, Mallorca, Espanyol

Top Scorer - Lionel Messi (25 Goals) Barcelona

Most Assists - Lionel Messi (2 Goals) Barcelona

Most Clean Sheet- Thibaut Courtois (18) Real Madrid

4) Bundesliga

Winners - Bayern Munich (82 Points)

Champions League berth - Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Borussia Monchengladbach

Europa League berth - Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim, Wolfsburg

Relegated side - Fortuna Dusseldorf, Paderborn

Top Scorer - Robert Lewandowski (34 Goals) Bayern Munich

Most Assists - Thomas Muller (21) Bayern Munich

Most Clean Sheet- Manuel Neuer (15) Bayern Munich

5) Ligue 1

Winners - Paris Saint Germain (68 points in 27 games)

Champions League berth PSG, Marseille, Rennes (Qualification)

Europa League birth - Lille, Reims

Relegated sides - Amiens, Toulouse

Top Scorer - Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco) & Kylian Mbappe (PSG) (18 goals)

Most Assists - Angel Di Maria (14) PSG

Most Clean sheet - Predrag Rajkovic (12) Reims

Story first published: Tuesday, August 4, 2020, 11:41 [IST]
