Football Fulham Triumphs 3-1 Over Brentford As Iwobi Sparks Impressive Comeback Fulham defeated Brentford 3-1 in a thrilling Premier League match, with Alex Iwobi's contributions pivotal to the comeback. The win elevates Fulham to seventh place.

Fulham secured a second consecutive Premier League victory by defeating Brentford 3-1 in a West London derby. The match at Craven Cottage saw Marco Silva's team come from behind to hand Brentford their third straight away defeat. Mikkel Damsgaard initially put Brentford ahead, capitalising on Josh King's error to score past Bernd Leno in the 20th minute.

Alex Iwobi quickly equalised for Fulham with a volley and then assisted Harry Wilson's impressive first-time goal. Shortly after halftime, an own-goal by Ethan Pinnock extended Fulham's lead. Although Rodrigo Muniz had a goal disallowed due to a foul on Nathan Collins, Fulham still claimed victory. This win moved them to seventh place with eight points, while Brentford dropped to 17th with four points.

Fulham have now won three consecutive league matches against Brentford, a feat they last achieved in the late 1920s. Iwobi played a crucial role in this turnaround, contributing six direct goal involvements in his last seven home games, surpassing his previous 24-game tally. Wilson's goal marked his fourth against Brentford in the Premier League, twice as many as against any other club.

Brentford have struggled defensively, conceding four own-goals since last season, tied with Tottenham for the most in the league. They have also dropped eight points from winning positions this season, more than any other team. These issues have left Andrews' side with just four points from their first five games, their lowest start to a Premier League season.

The match highlighted Fulham's strong performance and ability to capitalise on opportunities. Despite some setbacks like the disallowed goal, they maintained control and secured an important win. Meanwhile, Brentford will need to address their defensive vulnerabilities and improve their ability to hold onto leads if they hope to climb out of the lower ranks of the table.