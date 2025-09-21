Football Fulham Boss Marco Silva Defends Young Talent Josh King Following Early Mistake Against Brentford Marco Silva defended Josh King after his error allowed Brentford to score first. Fulham rallied to win 3-1, marking their second consecutive victory. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 4:46 [IST]

Fulham's recent victory over Brentford at Craven Cottage marked their second consecutive win, despite an early setback. Josh King, a promising talent, made an error that led to Brentford's initial lead. However, Fulham quickly turned the game around with goals from Alex Iwobi and Harry Wilson. An own goal by Ethan Pinnock in the second half sealed the 3-1 win for Fulham.

Marco Silva, Fulham's head coach, was quick to defend King after his mistake. "I like the way the players supported Josh straight away," Silva stated, highlighting the team's immediate support for King. He praised King's maturity and work ethic, emphasising his trust in the young player. Silva added, "The reaction was very good from the mistake."

Brentford's performance this season has been challenging, with three away losses in the Premier League so far. Their current tally of four points is their lowest after five games in a campaign. The team has conceded ten goals already, which is their highest at this stage of the competition.

Their head coach, Keith Andrews, acknowledged the need for improvement. "The basics of the game are important for me," he commented. Andrews expressed disappointment with both the timing and manner of goals conceded against Fulham.

Fulham's victory over Brentford marked their third consecutive league win against them, a feat achieved only once before in their history. Silva expressed satisfaction with his team's performance: "We created many problems for them." He noted that achieving two wins in a row is challenging but well-deserved.

Andrews also pointed out that maintaining clean sheets is crucial for Brentford. He said they need to address certain aspects of their game and improve performance levels. Despite not being satisfied with conceding three goals against Fulham, Andrews remains focused on enhancing his team's overall quality.

Silva praised his team's efforts throughout the match: "We were the best team from the first minute to the last one." This victory further solidifies Fulham's strong start to the season as they continue to build momentum.