Fulham vs Chelsea: Preview, Predicted Line-up, Team News, Dream 11, Streaming Details

Chelsea, who are in the middle of terrible form, hope to overcome their injury problems and end their winless streak when they visit Fulham next at Craven Cottage.
Following
a
three-game
losing
streak
in
the
Premier
League,
Graham
Potter's
team
is
currently
tenth
in
the
standings,
three
points
below
Fulham.
This puts a lot of pressure on the manager so early in his tenure to deliver. Chelsea will need to make substantial progress if they hope to win against a confident opponent who have won all four of their last games, moving them up to seventh place in the standings and closer to the European berths. All of these make this game an interesting one.
Date:
13th
January
2023
Time: 1:30 AM (IST)
Venue: Craven Cottage
TV Channel: Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1
Live streaming: Hotstar (App & Website)
Aleksandar Mitrovic's absence could be a major setback for Fulham after the striker received his fifth yellow of the year against Leicester and is suspended for the tie. Fulham's talisman is set to be replaced by Carlos Vinicius. Apart from him, Marco Silva has very few fitness concerns to address.
Potter is expected to make a lot of changes that were comprehensively humiliated by City with also several fitness issues a concern. Chelsea have as many as eight injured first-teamers. Edouard Mendy, Armando Broja, N'Golo Kante, Reece James, Wesley Fofana, and Ben Chilwell all are long-term absentees.
The likes of Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic have now joined them on the list. Due to slight back pain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missed the team's FA Cup loss to Manchester City. Although he is expected to be ready to start if needed. Ruben Loftus-Cheek is also back in the training and could be in the squad.
Fulham
wins:
11
Draws: 26
Chelsea wins: 50
Fulham
Starting
XI
(4-2-3-1):
Bernd
Leno;
Kenny
Tete,
Tim
Ream,
Tosin
Adarabioyo,
Antonee
Robinson;
Harrison
Reed,
Joao
Palhinha;
Willian,
Andreas
Pereira,
Bobby
Reid;
Vinicius
Junior.
Chelsea Starting XI (4-3-3): Kepa Arrizabalaga; Cesar Azpilicueta, Kalidou Koulibaly, Thiago Silva, Marc Cucurella; Jorginho, Denis Zakaria, Mateo Kovacic; Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech.
Considering the reputation and quality depth of the side, Chelsea should have been the dominant team in this fixture. But this year, things have totally changed around, and Fulham will go into this one with all the confidence in the world—and for a good reason.
Marco
Silva's
men
have
lost
once
in
the
last
five
games
while
Chelsea
have
won
just
once
in
the
meantime.
When
Chelsea
lost
both
games
in
a
doubleheader
against
Manchester
City
last
week
and
if
they
don't
pick
themselves
up
from
that
mess,
this
will
undoubtedly
be
a
challenging
game
for
them.
Goalkeeper - Kepa Arrizabalaga
Defenders
-
Thiago
Silva,
Marc
Cucurella,
Antonee
Robinson
Midfielders - Andreas Pereira, Bobby Reid, Joao Palhinha, Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech (Vice-Captain)
Strikers - Vinicius Junior, Kai Havertz (Captain)