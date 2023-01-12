Football
Fulham vs Chelsea: Preview, Predicted Line-up, Team News, Dream 11, Streaming Details

By

Chelsea, who are in the middle of terrible form, hope to overcome their injury problems and end their winless streak when they visit Fulham next at Craven Cottage.

Following a three-game losing streak in the Premier League, Graham Potter's team is currently tenth in the standings, three points below Fulham.

This puts a lot of pressure on the manager so early in his tenure to deliver. Chelsea will need to make substantial progress if they hope to win against a confident opponent who have won all four of their last games, moving them up to seventh place in the standings and closer to the European berths. All of these make this game an interesting one.

Fulham vs Chelsea Match Details:

Date: 13th January 2023

Time: 1:30 AM (IST)

Venue: Craven Cottage

TV Channel: Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1

Live streaming: Hotstar (App & Website)

Fulham vs Chelsea team news:

Aleksandar Mitrovic's absence could be a major setback for Fulham after the striker received his fifth yellow of the year against Leicester and is suspended for the tie. Fulham's talisman is set to be replaced by Carlos Vinicius. Apart from him, Marco Silva has very few fitness concerns to address.

Potter is expected to make a lot of changes that were comprehensively humiliated by City with also several fitness issues a concern. Chelsea have as many as eight injured first-teamers. Edouard Mendy, Armando Broja, N'Golo Kante, Reece James, Wesley Fofana, and Ben Chilwell all are long-term absentees.

Kevin de Bruyne, NGolo Kante
N'Golo Kante (Right) will be missing for Chelsea with an injury

The likes of Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic have now joined them on the list. Due to slight back pain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missed the team's FA Cup loss to Manchester City. Although he is expected to be ready to start if needed. Ruben Loftus-Cheek is also back in the training and could be in the squad.

Fulham vs Chelsea H2H Results:

Fulham wins: 11

Draws: 26

Chelsea wins: 50

Fulham vs Chelsea Possible Line Ups:

Fulham Starting XI (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Kenny Tete, Tim Ream, Tosin Adarabioyo, Antonee Robinson; Harrison Reed, Joao Palhinha; Willian, Andreas Pereira, Bobby Reid; Vinicius Junior.

Chelsea Starting XI (4-3-3): Kepa Arrizabalaga; Cesar Azpilicueta, Kalidou Koulibaly, Thiago Silva, Marc Cucurella; Jorginho, Denis Zakaria, Mateo Kovacic; Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech.

Fulham vs Chelsea Dream 11 Prediction:

Considering the reputation and quality depth of the side, Chelsea should have been the dominant team in this fixture. But this year, things have totally changed around, and Fulham will go into this one with all the confidence in the world—and for a good reason.

Marco Silva's men have lost once in the last five games while Chelsea have won just once in the meantime. When Chelsea lost both games in a doubleheader against Manchester City last week and if they don't pick themselves up from that mess, this will undoubtedly be a challenging game for them.

Fulham vs Chelsea My Dream11 Team:

Goalkeeper - Kepa Arrizabalaga

Defenders - Thiago Silva, Marc Cucurella, Antonee Robinson

Midfielders - Andreas Pereira, Bobby Reid, Joao Palhinha, Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech (Vice-Captain)

Strikers - Vinicius Junior, Kai Havertz (Captain)

