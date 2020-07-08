Jesus woes, missing Aguero - An Opta look at Man City's misfiring attack

Manchester, July 8: A couple of days on, Manchester City's 1-0 defeat at Southampton – their ninth loss of a limp and unsuccessful Premier League title defence – still appeared to be irritating Pep Guardiola.
How had it happened again? Such wastefulness.
Guardiola warned his players their FA Cup and Champions League hopes will go up in smoke if they remain so profligate, with his suggested remedy sounding more like exasperation than a practical solution.
"The only solution when you create 26 chances [and don't win] is to do 35," he said, recalling the precise number of attempts Man City had without scoring on England's south coast last weekend.
"And if 35 is not enough, 40. And if 40 is not enough, 45."
The City manager stopped before his chances to minutes ratio ran away from him entirely, but his team do create a phenomenal amount of opportunities.
In a Premier League table compiled using results from each game returned by Opta's Expected Goals (xG) metric, City would be top and not a mammoth 23 points in arrears.
Put simply, if fairly absurdly, the division's top scorers have a goalscoring problem.
26 & 0 - Man City had 26 shots in this game – their highest tally in a Premier League match without scoring since March 2016 versus rivals Man Utd (also 26). Misfiring. #SOUMCI pic.twitter.com/1Sx1ieTgzh— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 5, 2020
NO SALVATION FOR JESUS
Sergio Aguero's knee-injury absence means Gabriel Jesus is City's only fit senior striker. This is certainly not the best time for the Brazil international to be enduring a nine-match goal drought.
Speaking ahead of Wednesday's home game against Newcastle United, Guardiola made a point of praising Jesus' performance at Southampton, but his numbers make for grim reading.
Of the five opportunities Opta classified as big chances to pass the visitors by at St Mary's, Jesus spurned three of them. His xG figure for that barren showing was 1.36.
In 29 Premier League appearances, the 23-year-old has scored 10 times in 2019-20. This is a significant under-performance of his 14.7 xG.
Jesus' big-chance conversion rate is 25 per cent. No City player has enjoyed more than his 28 opportunities of that sort, yet just seven have ended up in the net.
However, as noted above, this is a team-wide problem for which Jesus is currently – albeit somewhat understandably – the main scapegoat.
THREE AND NOT SO EASY
As of Monday, there had been 24 occasions this Premier League season when a team registered an xG in excess of three during a single match.
City have done so six times, more than any other club. However, their xG of 3.25 against Southampton means they are also the only team to have lost when racking up such a dominant statistic.
Burnley's 3.15 xG only amounted to a 1-1 draw at home to Tottenham, but in the other 22 instances, the team creating such a high volume of quality chances prevailed.
City also had an xG of exactly three during their 2-2 draw at home to Spurs last August - an outcome Guardiola still frequently references when assessing where the campaign went awry.
+2.78 - Manchester City's xG total (3.0) was 2.78 more than Tottenham Hotspur's today (0.22); the biggest positive xG differential by a Premier League team without winning since Crystal Palace when drawing with Bournemouth (+3.44) in December 2017. VAR. pic.twitter.com/hQgyRP78Qk— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 17, 2019
AGUERO LEADS THE WAY
City's all-time leading goalscorer, Aguero turned 32 last month and is out of contract at the end of next season.
The team's recent struggles arguably give an uncomfortable insight into the not-too-distant future. None of Guardiola's other main forward options are as reliably clinical or prolific.
Aguero' 16 Premier League goals this season arrived at a frequency of one every 91 minutes. In contrast to Jesus, he out-performed his xG of 14.6. The Argentina international converted 13 of 25 big chances (52 per cent).
Raheem Sterling was on target during the recent comprehensive wins over Arsenal and Liverpool, but his haul of 13 dips below an xG mark of 14.8, in part due to 10 of 26 big chances being finished off (38 per cent).
MAHREZ AND FODEN OFFER HOPE
Elsewhere, Opta's numbers show not all City players should despair when confronted with a sight of goal.
Riyad Mahrez has an xG projection of six Premier League goals this term, but is up to nine in reality. The former Leicester City winger isn't entirely immune to the jitters, however, with four of his six big chances missed.
Perhaps the situation calls for bold belief of a special young talent.
Phil Foden's provides a smaller sample size in terms of minutes played, yet the England Under-21 star has four goals despite an xG figure of 1.3.
All of those goals – a brace against Burnley in between strikes versus Arsenal and Liverpool – have come since lockdown and Foden is two from two when it comes to big chances.