Football Gakpo Addresses Adaptation Challenges Faced By New Players At Liverpool Amid Recent Struggles Cody Gakpo acknowledges the challenges faced by new players adapting to Liverpool's system following a series of defeats. He emphasises the importance of team cohesion and believes they will find their rhythm as they work together. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 1:43 [IST]

Liverpool's recent form has been challenging, with the team experiencing three consecutive losses after an unbeaten start in their first seven matches across all competitions. Despite these setbacks, they remain just one point behind Arsenal, the current league leaders. Cody Gakpo acknowledges the difficulty new players face in adapting to the team dynamics, especially after losing key players like Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez.

Gakpo, who recently scored three goals in two matches for the Netherlands, views this period as a learning phase for Liverpool. He believes that understanding each other better daily will help them overcome these challenges. The absence of a pre-season for Alex Isak has also been a factor in their struggles. However, Gakpo remains optimistic about finding a way forward.

The departure of long-standing players has necessitated adjustments within the squad. Gakpo notes that integrating new members into the team is always challenging, especially when several changes occur simultaneously. Despite these hurdles, he feels that the process of fitting new players into the team is progressing well.

Gakpo shared his thoughts with Premier League Productions: "I think it's always been difficult when new players come in to adapt to the team. But I think now, when we have a lot of new players, sometimes it's difficult when you change the team." He emphasised that getting to know each other better is crucial for future success.

After securing the title last season, Liverpool aims to achieve consecutive top-flight titles for the first time since 1982-83 and 1983-84. Gakpo believes they have a strong squad capable of defending their title and performing well in all competitions. "I think as a team this year, we obviously want to defend the title," he stated confidently.

The Reds are also keen on improving their performance in the Champions League compared to last year. Competing in four different tournaments this season, their goal remains to win all four—a target they set every year. Gakpo is confident in their ability to compete on multiple fronts due to their talented roster.

As Liverpool prepares for their upcoming match against Manchester United at Anfield, they aim to bounce back from recent defeats and regain momentum in the Premier League. The team's focus remains on adapting quickly and building cohesion among both seasoned and new players.