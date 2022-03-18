Galatasaray 1-2 Barcelona (1-2 agg): Xavi's side recover to book quarterfinal spot

Barcelona, March 18: Barcelona recovered from a goal behind to see off Galatasaray 2-1 on aggregate and advance to the quarter-finals of the Europa League.
The visitors wasted plenty of opportunities in last week's goalless first leg and fell behind in the tie when Marcao headed Galatasaray ahead after 28 minutes on Thursday (March 17).
However, Pedri fired Barca back on level terms before half-time and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang continued his good form by putting his side ahead for the first time.
Xavi's side saw out the victory at a hostile NEF Stadyumu to make it 11 games unbeaten in all competitions and take their place in Friday's draw for the next round.
Jordi Alba blocked a goal-bound Bafetimbi Gomis shot and Frenkie de Jong shot wide from a one-on-one as both sides pushed for an early opener.
The breakthrough in the tie arrived just before the half-hour mark when home skipper Marcao got in front of Ferran Torres to guide in Alexandru Cicaldau's corner.
But that lead lasted for all of nine minutes as Pedri was played in by De Jong, skipped past two players and coolly tucked past Barcelona loanee Inaki Pena.
Aubameyang then sent a looping header against the top of the bar but tucked into an empty net four minutes into the second half after Sergio Busquets' initial shot was saved.
Galatasaray could not muster any further clear-cut opportunities and the frustration of home fans told late on when missiles were thrown onto the field.
Alba kicked the ball into the stands in response and was issued a yellow card but he was smiling minutes later when, after Torres wasted a chance to add a third when firing against the bar, the full-time whistle sounded.
What does it mean? Barca maintain momentum
Barcelona have a big Clasico showdown with Real Madrid on Sunday, but that did not stop Xavi naming arguably his strongest possible starting line-up for this second leg.
The Europa League is not exactly a competition Barca are synonymous with, yet this now provides them with their only shot of silverware in Xavi's first campaign in charge.
The Catalan giants are now unbeaten in 11 games since the tail end of January, making this their best-such run since January 2020 when Ernesto Valverde was in charge.
Pedri ignites Barca
Pedri's strike came at a crucial time, just when Galatasaray had the wind in their sails thanks to Marcao's opener, with that the Barca midfielder's second goal of the campaign.
At the age of 19 years and 112 days, he is the first player under 20 to score for Barcelona in the UEFA Cup or Europa League since Ivan De La Pena in April 1996.
Dest injury blow
Sergino Dest impressed for Barca, leading the way for successful dribbles with four and also winning the joint-most fouls (two), despite lasting for less than an hour.
The full-back limped off with an apparent hamstring problem and will now be considered a huge fitness doubt to face Madrid, though Xavi can at least call upon Dani Alves.
What's next?
Barcelona have that clash with fierce rivals Madrid to look forward in LaLiga on Sunday, while Galatasaray – 11th in the Turkish Super Lig – head to Gaziantep the same day.