Gareth Bale facing ultimate Real Madrid treatment if he fails to secure a transfer

Bengaluru, May 10: Real Madrid could take extreme measure against superstar Gareth Bale if he does not move in the Summer, that's according to British tabloid the SUN.
The Wales international was left out of the squad during the 3-2 win over Villarreal on last Sunday, hinting fresh doubts over his future at the Bernabeu. Apparently, manager Zinedine Zidane has already told the 29-year-old that he won't be needed next season and that he should look for a new club.
However, the player and his agent reportedly are not willing to move anytime soon. Recently agent Jonathan Barnett told that his player, amidst all such rumours, is ready to see out his contract.
"He wants to stay," said Jonathan Barnett.
"I am not sure that Mr Zidane wants him to stay but at the moment Gareth wants to stay. He has got a contract, he will quite happily see it out until 2022. He has been and is, in my opinion, one of the top three or four players in the world.
"This game is a game of opinions and Mr Zidane doesn’t think that. 'That is his opinion, he is entitled to it, I won’t criticise him."
Marca reporting that Zinedine Zidane has told Gareth Bale that he is not counting on him anymore. Marcos Llorente and Dani Ceballos have both received the same message from Zidane who has started his "one to one"-interviews with the players. They've been told to find new teams pic.twitter.com/r26iLgx5Ns— Jonas Giæver (@CheGiaevara) May 6, 2019
However, his statement has not gone down well with Madrid hierarchy. Bernabeu top brass reportedly is infuriated after the star agent's claim. The latest rumour has it that the board has decided if he does not pack his bags this Summer, he will be frozen out from the senior squad and sent to the Under-23 squad until he finds a new club.
Teams across Europe and in China have been contacted as the La Liga giants look to get rid of the attacker, either permanently or on loan.
The last year's Champions League winners could be willing to pay part of Bale’s £500,000-per-week wages to get him off the books on a permanent basis. However no club has shown interest in him.
Manchester United, earlier, had attempted to sign Bale on two occasions but ever since his dip in form along with injury issues, the Red Devils too have since cooled their interest.