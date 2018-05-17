Gary Neville pleads Ronaldo to win the Champions League

Bengaluru, May 17: Former Manchester United captain and now a pundit, Gary Neville has urged his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo to win the Champions league to save the Red Devils from embarrassment. Neville, a lifelong United player has never shied away from showing his admiration for his former side and opinions about his rivals club.
The former England right-back has now hilariously suggested he can't imagine what life would be like if Liverpool end up conquering the Champions League and Chelsea the FA Cup beating United after Manchester City's Premier League and EFL Cup mastery.
Neville joked that if results go in favour of his rival sides in the coming weeks it will be a season from hell and he may have to head somewhere without Wi-Fi signal for a long time to hide from shame.
"I mean, Manchester City have won the title , they've won two trophies," Neville said. "If Liverpool now win the European Cup and Chelsea beat United in the FA Cup final, to be honest, I might go travelling for a year to somewhere where there's no Wi-Fi or phone signal.
"Actually, there might be a few million United fans joining me. What date's the Champions League final? May 26th? We've all got a charter booked for the 27th of May. There will be a million flights booked out of Manchester to the forests of the Amazon. We're out of here, we're gone."
Though, the two times Champions league winning defender has backed his team for a win against Chelsea this Saturday and also remains hopeful that the former Red Devils attacker and current top-scorer of Madrid's Champions league tenure Cristiano Ronaldo will prevent Jurgen Klopp's side from lifting a sixth European Cup in the final.
"Let's just live in hope that United win the FA Cup and our friend and boy Cristiano turns up, scores a lovely little hat-trick. Liverpool have done brilliantly to get to a Champions League final. I just don't want them to win it!"
Liverpool will meet Real Madrid in Kiev on May 26. Their first final since 2008. The Reds will now look for their sixth European title whereas Madrid will be there with a hope to conquer Europe for the third time in a row.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.