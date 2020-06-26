Football
Gerrard congratulates 'fantastic' Liverpool on Premier League title

By Dejan Kalinic

Liverpool, June 26: Steven Gerrard congratulated the "fantastic" Liverpool squad after the club were crowned Premier League champions on Thursday (June 25).

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool cannot be caught atop the table after Manchester City fell to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

It marked Liverpool's first league title since 1990 in an achievement they never managed during Gerrard's 17 years at the club as a player.

Gerrard congratulated Liverpool and Klopp, as well as owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG).

"Congratulations to all @liverpoolfc on winning the Premier League," the Rangers manager wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

Congratulations to all @liverpoolfc on winning the premier league . Incredible achievement from a fantastic squad of top players . Lead by a world class manager and coaching team also a special mention for the backing from FSG . And lastly and most importantly the fans who have waited 30 years . ❤️ let the party begin 🥳

A post shared by Steven Gerrard (@stevengerrard) on Jun 25, 2020 at 2:21pm PDT

"Incredible achievement from a fantastic squad of top players. Led by a world class manager and coaching team also a special mention for the backing from FSG.

"And lastly and most importantly the fans who have waited 30 years. Let the party begin."

Story first published: Friday, June 26, 2020, 4:40 [IST]
