Gian Piero Gasperini Praises Atmosphere After Roma's Victory In Derby Della Capitale

Gian Piero Gasperini expressed admiration for the intense atmosphere during Roma's 1-0 victory over Lazio in the Derby Della Capitale. He acknowledged the challenges faced by his team and highlighted the importance of improving performance in critical moments. Published: Sunday, September 21, 2025

-myKhel Team

Roma's recent victory over Lazio in the Derby della Capitale was marked by an electrifying atmosphere at the Stadio Olimpico. Coach Gian Piero Gasperini, now the second-oldest to win this derby, praised the fans' energy. Lorenzo Pellegrini's goal in the 38th minute secured a 1-0 win for Roma, while Lazio saw Reda Belahyane and Matteo Guendouzi sent off late in the match.

Despite the win, Gasperini expressed concerns about his team's performance after Lazio was reduced to ten men. "I am very happy with the derby, even if it was so loud towards the end that they couldn't hear me!" he remarked. He noted that Roma risked conceding a goal during those final minutes and stressed the importance of improving their play in such situations.

Roma's triumph marked their first away derby win against Lazio since December 2016. This victory places them fourth in Serie A, having secured three wins from four matches. The team rebounded well after a previous defeat to Torino, which Gasperini attributed to complacency. He emphasised the need for continuous improvement both individually and collectively.

Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri felt his side was unlucky to lose. "We lost the game because of a bad error," Sarri stated. Despite playing well, he lamented that his team did not deserve to lose and expressed regret for their supporters who had shown strong backing throughout.

The match statistics indicated a closely contested game. Lazio managed ten shots with an expected goals (xG) tally of 1.0, while Roma had thirteen attempts resulting in an xG of 1.5. These figures highlight how evenly matched both teams were during this intense encounter.

Looking Ahead

As Roma continues their Serie A campaign, Gasperini is focused on enhancing team dynamics and ensuring all players are performing at their best. He aims to build a stronger squad with more tactical options available for future challenges.

The Derby della Capitale remains one of Italy's most passionate fixtures, with its history of red cards adding to its intensity. Fans eagerly anticipate each encounter between these two fierce rivals, making every match a spectacle filled with drama and excitement.

Roma's recent success has boosted morale within the squad as they aim for further achievements this season. With Gasperini at the helm, they are determined to maintain their momentum and strive for excellence in upcoming fixtures across all competitions.