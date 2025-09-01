BAN vs NED Live Streaming 2nd T20I: When And Where To Watch Bangladesh-Netherlands Match Online And On TV In Bangladesh, Pakistan, India

Football Gianluigi Donnarumma Transfer To Manchester City Confirmed By Gattuso Ahead Of Deadline Italy head coach Gennaro Gattuso has confirmed that Gianluigi Donnarumma will join Manchester City before the transfer deadline, leaving Paris Saint-Germain after a successful stint. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, September 1, 2025, 20:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Gennaro Gattuso, Italy's head coach, has announced that Gianluigi Donnarumma will transfer to Manchester City on the final day of the transfer window. This move follows Donnarumma's departure from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), where he was replaced by Lucas Chevalier, a summer signing favoured by Luis Enrique. Gattuso confirmed the news before Italy's matches against Estonia and Israel.

Donnarumma's agent was spotted outside, and Gattuso mentioned that the goalkeeper had completed medical tests. "I know you saw Donnarumma's agent outside," Gattuso stated. "He has undergone medical tests, which he'll finalise today, then he'll sign for Man City." This statement indicates the imminent completion of his transfer to Manchester City.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper played an essential role in PSG's first Champions League victory last season. His performances were crucial in knockout matches against Liverpool, Aston Villa, and Arsenal. During his time at PSG, Donnarumma made 104 appearances in Ligue 1, achieving 32 clean sheets.

Despite conceding 102 goals in the league, Donnarumma faced an expected goals (xG) tally of 116.33 against him. This resulted in a positive differential of 14.33, highlighting his exceptional shot-stopping abilities. His impressive stats underline why Manchester City is keen to secure his services.

With Ederson reportedly nearing a move to Fenerbahce in Turkey, Manchester City is set to welcome Donnarumma into their squad. He will join James Trafford under Pep Guardiola's management as part of City's goalkeeping team. This transition marks a significant change in City's goalkeeping lineup.

This development comes as Gattuso prepares for his first matches as Italy's head coach with fixtures against Estonia and Israel on the horizon. The inclusion of Donnarumma in Manchester City's squad adds depth and experience to their goalkeeping options ahead of the new season.