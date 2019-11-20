Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Football's worst week ever? Gibraltar youngsters cap horror spell with 16-1 defeat

By Patric Ridge
Gibraltar

Strasswalchen (Austria), November 20: Gibraltar Under-19s suffered a 16-1 defeat to 10-man Switzerland in qualifying for the European Under-19 Championship on Tuesday (November 19), rounding off a week in which they have conceded 43 goals.

Following on from a 14-0 loss to Austria and a 13-0 defeat at the hands of Ireland on November 14 and 16 respectively, Gibraltar will have been hoping for a change in fortune in the meeting with the Swiss.

But the youngsters suffered more of the same as Switzerland raced into a 5-0 lead by the 33rd minute - Brighton and Hove Albion's Lorent Tolaj helping himself to a hat-trick - in Strasswalchen, Austria.

A red card for Switzerland's Noel Wetz enabled Craig Galliano to convert the resulting penalty and give Gibraltar one thing to be pleased about, considering it was their first goal in 11 games, ending a run which stretched back to 2015.

Yet any hopes Galliano's goal would spark a miracle comeback were ended within a minute as Tolaj got his fourth before Felix Mambimbi's penalty paved the way for a further 11 Switzerland goals in the second half.

Tolaj scored three to take his total to seven, substitute Darian Males claimed a hat-trick and Orges Bunjaku also netted his third goal, with Ilan Sauter and Simon Sohm getting in on the act as Switzerland scored six goals in the final 13 minutes.

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, November 20, 2019, 0:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 20, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue