Giovanni Leoni To Miss Entire Season After ACL Tear, Liverpool Manager Arne Slot Confirms

Published: Friday, September 26, 2025, 17:26 [IST]

Giovanni Leoni, an 18-year-old defender for Liverpool, will miss the remainder of the season due to an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear. This injury occurred during Liverpool's EFL Cup match against Southampton. Leoni had joined Liverpool from Parma over the summer for a reported fee of £26 million, potentially rising with add-ons. He played 80 minutes in his debut before sustaining the injury.

Liverpool's defensive options are now limited to Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, and Joe Gomez until the January transfer window. The club was unable to secure Marc Guehi on deadline day, leaving them with fewer choices at centre-back. Despite winning all their matches since losing the Community Shield to Crystal Palace, manager Arne Slot expressed concern over Leoni's situation.

Arne Slot commented on Leoni's condition, stating, "He is not in a good place because he tore his ACL which means he will be out for a year." This statement was made ahead of Liverpool's Premier League match against Crystal Palace. The Dutch manager acknowledged the difficulty of finding positives in such a situation but noted that Leoni has many years ahead after recovery.

Federico Chiesa will take Leoni's spot in Liverpool's Champions League squad. Chiesa played a crucial role in their recent 2-1 victory over Southampton by assisting both goals. His inclusion aims to bolster Liverpool’s attacking options as they navigate through the season without Leoni.

Leoni’s transition to a new country and his impressive performance in his first game make this setback particularly challenging. Slot emphasised that while there are no positives in such injuries, Leoni’s youth offers hope for a strong comeback after recovery.