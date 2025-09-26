English Edition
Pro Kabbadi League 2025
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Giovanni Leoni To Miss Entire Season After ACL Tear, Liverpool Manager Arne Slot Confirms

Liverpool defender Giovanni Leoni will be sidelined for a year due to an ACL tear sustained during a match. Manager Arne Slot expresses concern over the young player's injury and its impact on the team's defence.

By

Giovanni Leoni, an 18-year-old defender for Liverpool, will miss the remainder of the season due to an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear. This injury occurred during Liverpool's EFL Cup match against Southampton. Leoni had joined Liverpool from Parma over the summer for a reported fee of £26 million, potentially rising with add-ons. He played 80 minutes in his debut before sustaining the injury.

Liverpool's defensive options are now limited to Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, and Joe Gomez until the January transfer window. The club was unable to secure Marc Guehi on deadline day, leaving them with fewer choices at centre-back. Despite winning all their matches since losing the Community Shield to Crystal Palace, manager Arne Slot expressed concern over Leoni's situation.

Leoni Out for Season with ACL Injury

Arne Slot commented on Leoni's condition, stating, "He is not in a good place because he tore his ACL which means he will be out for a year." This statement was made ahead of Liverpool's Premier League match against Crystal Palace. The Dutch manager acknowledged the difficulty of finding positives in such a situation but noted that Leoni has many years ahead after recovery.

Federico Chiesa will take Leoni's spot in Liverpool's Champions League squad. Chiesa played a crucial role in their recent 2-1 victory over Southampton by assisting both goals. His inclusion aims to bolster Liverpool’s attacking options as they navigate through the season without Leoni.

Leoni’s transition to a new country and his impressive performance in his first game make this setback particularly challenging. Slot emphasised that while there are no positives in such injuries, Leoni’s youth offers hope for a strong comeback after recovery.

Story first published: Friday, September 26, 2025, 17:26 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 26, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out