Golden Boot winner Kane aims to break August hoodoo

Harry Kane looks to enhance his scoring ways for Tottenham Hotspur
London, July 16: World Cup Golden Boot winner Harry Kane is already turning his attention to club football as he looks to rectify another unwanted record.

England's captain was the top scorer in Russia, netting six times after a quick-fire start, which put to bed any doubts of being able to cut it at the top level after drawing a blank at Euro 2016.

But Kane is yet to score a Premier League goal for Tottenham in August, despite four prolific seasons, and is looking to hit the ground running in 2018-19.

"I'll hopefully be back for the first game and hopefully I can try and score in August this year," he said.

"Not many people get to say they've won a Golden Boot in a World Cup, it's a big achievement.

"I said before coming into the tournament I wanted to prove I could do it in these big tournaments.

"The Euros was disappointing for me and if anything I wanted to prove to myself I could score at this level. I've scored at every other level and it was important I did that. I'm extremely proud.

"I'm sure I'll look back in a few weeks' time and take all these experiences in."

Kane also addressed comments about the nature of his goals, with half of his tally at Russia 2018 coming from the penalty spot.

"You're playing the best teams in the world at the end of the day, you're not going to get five or 10 chances a game. You have to take what you're given," he said.

"I've had a couple that I feel I could have done better with, especially in the semi-final, but that's part of being a striker - you're going to miss some and you're going to score some.

"Set-plays are a big part of the game so if I score every goal from a set-play I'm not too bothered."

    Story first published: Monday, July 16, 2018, 12:00 [IST]
