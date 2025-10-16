'Virat, Rohit Were Not Asked To Retire, They Went On Their Own': Ravi Shastri Says India Duo may Leave if Enjoyment Drops

Football Anthony Gordon Acknowledges Need To Improve Newcastle Form For World Cup Selection Anthony Gordon stresses the importance of enhancing his form with Newcastle United to secure a spot in England's World Cup squad. Despite a strong international performance, he seeks to break his Premier League goal drought this season. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 14:06 [IST]

Anthony Gordon believes he must enhance his performance at Newcastle United to secure a spot in Thomas Tuchel's England squad for the World Cup next summer. Despite a successful international stint, scoring in England's 5-0 victory over Latvia, Gordon has yet to score in the Premier League this season. His efforts were hindered by a three-match suspension following a red card against Liverpool.

Gordon expressed his excitement about playing for England, saying, "Amazing. It is something I have dreamed of as a kid. Probably didn't hit me till I got into the changing room and saw everyone celebrating." He acknowledged that his recent performances have been among his best for England but feels there's room for improvement to reach elite winger status.

Brighton will host Newcastle this Saturday, with both teams aiming for crucial points. Brighton's Jan Paul van Hecke has been pivotal, especially after scoring an equaliser against Wolves. His defensive contributions have also been significant, making 101 line-breaking passes this season. Meanwhile, Newcastle's Nick Woltemade has impressed with three goals in four games at St. James' Park.

Brighton's chairman Tony Bloom remains focused on establishing the team as regular European contenders. He stated, "I don't think you can ever be confident of winning a trophy... We know how difficult it is." Bloom emphasised their aim to compete in Europe consistently while maintaining strong league performances.

The match prediction leans towards a draw. Brighton have never lost at home to Newcastle in eight Premier League encounters (W3 D5). The Seagulls are strong at home, losing just once in their last 11 top-flight matches there. They have shown resilience under manager Fabian Hurzeler, gaining 30 points from losing positions since last season.

Newcastle face challenges on the road, having failed to score in their last four away games. Their shot conversion rate is low at 7.5%, only better than Nottingham Forest's 6.3%. Historically, they haven't gone goalless in their first four away games of a campaign before.

The Opta win probability suggests Brighton have a 38% chance of winning, while Newcastle stands at 35.5%, with a draw at 26.4%. Both teams will be eager to improve their standings as they meet this weekend.

As the Premier League progresses, both Brighton and Newcastle aim to solidify their positions and achieve their respective goals for the season. With key players like Gordon and van Hecke making significant impacts, fans can expect an engaging encounter on Saturday.