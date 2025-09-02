Sports Bulletin For 2nd September: From Mitchell Starc Retiring From T20Is To Pat Cummins Getting Ruled Out Of India Series

Football Gordon Expresses Support For Isak Following His Controversial Transfer From Newcastle To Liverpool Anthony Gordon shares his best wishes for Alexander Isak after the striker's controversial move to Liverpool. Despite fan backlash, Gordon highlights their strong chemistry on the pitch. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, September 2, 2025, 18:46 [IST]

Anthony Gordon expressed his delight in playing alongside Alexander Isak, despite the striker's controversial move to Liverpool. The transfer, which set a new Premier League record, left many Newcastle United fans upset. Liverpool spent £125 million on Isak after previously acquiring Florian Wirtz for £108 million. This concluded a saga where Isak accused Newcastle of not keeping promises about his future.

Newcastle managed to secure forwards Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa before the transfer window closed. However, Isak's departure angered many fans, who voiced their displeasure during a goalless match against Leeds United. Despite this, Gordon, currently serving a three-match suspension following a red card against Liverpool, wished Isak success at his new club.

Isak's move to Liverpool was officially announced by Newcastle United on social media as a significant British record transfer fee. The striker scored 54 Premier League goals for Newcastle, second only to Alan Shearer’s 148 for the club. Since joining from Real Sociedad in August 2022, only Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah have outscored him in the league.

Isak also played a crucial role in Newcastle's EFL Cup victory over Liverpool in March, ending an 80-year wait for a major domestic trophy. His former teammate Sven Botman shared his support on social media, highlighting their strong friendship formed during their time together at Newcastle.

Gordon took to Instagram to express his sentiments: "Regardless of the situation and what's gone on, it's been a pleasure to play with you," he wrote. "One of the best chemistries I've had on the pitch and, more importantly, a great person and team-mate. I wish you nothing but the best brother."

Sven Botman also expressed his feelings online: "What started off as team-mates grew into one of my best friendships," he wrote with a heart emoji. "No more words needed brother, all the best in your next chapter."

Upcoming Matches

Isak is expected to make his debut for Liverpool against Burnley on September 14. His first encounter with Newcastle as an opponent could happen at Anfield on January 31. Fans will be keenly watching these matches as Isak begins this new phase of his career.

The transfer has stirred emotions among fans and players alike but marks an exciting chapter for Isak at Liverpool. As he embarks on this journey, both supporters and former teammates have shown their encouragement and well wishes.