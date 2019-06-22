Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

McCann takes charge at Hull City

By Opta
Grant McCann
After Nigel Adkins' departure, Championship club Hull City have appointed Grant McCann as their new head coach for the 2019-20 season.

London, June 22: Grant McCann has taken over as head coach of Hull City, the Championship club have confirmed.

Former Peterborough United boss McCann enjoyed a successful season at Doncaster Rovers last term, guiding them to the League One play-offs.

The 49-year-old has been appointed on a 12-month rolling contract, replacing Nigel Adkins, who turned down the offer of a new contract earlier in the month.

"I am a very ambitious person and I always have been," McCann told the Tigers' official website.

"To be in the Championship is the next step for me, and I'm pleased to be taking that step with a great club like Hull City.

"The KCOM Stadium is an impressive place, the training ground is excellent and there is a strong squad of players here. Hopefully we can have good times together and a successful season."

Hull finished 13th in the second tier last season, 12 points adrift of the play-off places.

More HULL CITY News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 28 - June 22 2019, 03:00 PM
India
Afghanistan
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, June 22, 2019, 1:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 22, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue