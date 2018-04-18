Griezmann needs trophies to be compared with Messi and Ronaldo: Torres

Kolkata, April 18: Atletico Madrid forward Fernando Torres feels his team-mate Antoine Griezmann needs more trophies to his name to be compared to the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Griezmann scored 26 goals last season and helped Atletico finish third in La Liga and reach the Champions League semifinals. He was also short-listed in the last year's Ballon d'Or, just behind Messi and winner Ronaldo.
And Torres who has been playing alongside the former Real Sociedad winger has suggested that only scoring and performing for his side won't give him the same mileage as of Messi or Ronaldo, as to reach the same height he also has to carry Atletico to win some major trophies.
"To be considered at the level of Messi and Cristiano, he is missing titles," he told Cadena SER.
"I hope he gets them at Atletico."
Griezmann looked determined to be heading to Old Trafford last summer and even expressed candidly about his chance of a move during a television interview.
However, a transfer ban for Atletico Madrid change the whole scenario and the 27-year-old made a u-turn with the development to pledge his future to La Liga club. The attacker also decided to sign a new contract with the club later.
But now as per some reports, Atletico's La Liga rival Barcelona are weighing up a bid for the 27-year-old in the summer and are ready to pay the release clause of the player which is believed to be £90m.
Griezmann this season has enjoyed another fine campaign for Atletico and already has matched the same tally of last season, scoring 26 goals and assisting 13 in all competitions.
But Atletico's chances of getting a domestic silverware have already gone as they are already 12 points behind leaders Barcelona with only six games to go whereas they also bowed out from Copa Del Ray after the loss to Sevilla.
However, they can still manage to land a big trophy of Europe as Diego Simeone's men will face Arsenal in the Europa League semifinal next weekend.
