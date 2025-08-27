Grimsby Town vs Man United Live Streaming and Telecast: Where to Watch EFL Cup Round 2 Match across the World?

Keegan Bradley Decides Not To Compete In Ryder Cup, Selects Rookies Young And Griffin For US Team

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Grimsby Town vs Man United Live Streaming: The EFL Cup 2nd round tie between Grimsby Town and Manchester United on August 27, 2025, is a significant match for both sides. Grimsby welcome the Premier League giants to Blundell Park, their first meeting since 1948, with a spot in the 3rd round up for grabs.

Grimsby Town have started their League Two season impressively, unbeaten in six matches with strong home form, winning all three home games so far. They defeated Shrewsbury Town in the opening EFL Cup round and are eager to challenge Manchester United, enjoying momentum and confidence from a superb start to their season. The Mariners will miss Jason Svanthorsson and Sam Lavelle but will rely on striker Jaze Kabia, who has four goals this season.

Manchester United, having not won a game this season and collecting just one point from two Premier League matches, face pressure to avoid an embarrassing cup exit. Manager Ruben Amorim is expected to rotate his squad, giving players like Benjamin Sesko a first start and featuring goalkeeper Andre Onana, while Bruno Fernandes should play in an advanced role. United will miss Noussair Mazraoui and Lisandro Martinez due to injury.

Grimsby Town vs Manchester United Schedule

Date: August 27

Time: 8 pm BST in England, 12:30 am IST on August 28 in India

Venue: Blundell Park, North East Linconshire

Grimsby Town vs Manchester United Live Streaming and Telecast: Where to Watch EFL Cup Round 2 Match?

India

In India, the Grimsby Town vs Man United match will have no broadcast. But the match can be live-streamed via Fancode app and website from 12:30 am IST in the early hours of Thursday (August 28).

UK

The Grimsby Town vs Manchester United match will be telecast on Sky Sports and ITV1 channel, while the live-streaming is available on the Sky Go, ITVX app from 8 pm BST on Wednesday.

USA

Paramount + will provide the live-streaming for Man United vs Grimsby Town match from 3 pm ET in USA. The match can also be live-streamed on Amazon Prime Video.