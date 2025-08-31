Why are Asia Cup 2025 Matches Pushed back in UAE? What is the new Start Time?

Football Guardiola Supports Trafford Amid Criticism Ahead Of Brighton Clash Pep Guardiola expresses confidence in goalkeeper James Trafford as Manchester City prepares to face Brighton. Despite recent criticism, Guardiola highlights the importance of team support and resilience. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 12:46 [IST]

Pep Guardiola has expressed confidence in goalkeeper James Trafford's ability to overcome recent errors as Manchester City prepares to face Brighton. Trafford had a challenging game in City's 2-0 loss to Tottenham, where he contributed to Joao Palhinha's goal. Despite this, Guardiola remains supportive of Trafford, emphasising the team's commitment to helping him improve.

Brighton is still searching for their first league win this season. They drew 1-1 with Fulham and lost 2-0 to Everton. However, they gained momentum by defeating Oxford United 6-0 in the EFL Cup. Stefanos Tzimas, a 19-year-old talent, shone with two goals and an assist in that match.

Former Manchester City player James Milner is mentoring young players at Brighton. He highlights the supportive environment created by captain Lewis Dunk and other experienced players like Danny Welbeck and Adam Webster. Milner emphasises patience and guidance for young talents as they navigate their professional careers.

Mats Wieffer has been impressive for Brighton this season, playing out of position at right-back under manager Fabian Hurzeler. The Dutchman leads the team with 12 tackles in the Premier League and averages 5.3 tackles per 90 minutes, making him a standout performer.

For Manchester City, Erling Haaland is a player to watch. He started the season strong with two goals against Wolves but struggled against Spurs. This match marks his 100th Premier League appearance, during which he has scored an impressive 87 goals.

Manchester City's Strong Record

City enters this match with confidence, having won 19 of their 30 league encounters against Brighton (63.3%). Among teams they've faced over 25 times, only Swansea City has a higher win ratio against them (67.6%). Since a heavy defeat at Arsenal in February, City has conceded just one goal in seven away matches, keeping five consecutive clean sheets.

Despite City's strong record, Guardiola has yet to secure a win against Brighton's manager Fabian Hurzeler in their Premier League meetings. In his managerial career, Guardiola has only faced Ronald Koeman three times without winning.

Brighton's Offensive Struggles

Brighton has generated one of the highest expected goals (xG) figures in their opening two games (3.91), yet they have only scored once. This negative differential (-2.91) highlights their struggle to convert chances into goals. The Seagulls are winless in their first two league games this season and hope to avoid repeating their slow start from the 2017-18 campaign.

The Opta Win Probability suggests Manchester City has a 47.9% chance of winning against Brighton's 27.5%, while a draw stands at 24.6%. As both teams prepare for this encounter, City aims to maintain its dominance while Brighton seeks its first league victory of the season.