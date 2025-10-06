Erling Haaland Claims He Has Never Felt Better Following Manchester City's Win Over Brentford

Football Guardiola Jokes About Dinner With Ferguson And Wenger After Achieving 250 Premier League Wins Pep Guardiola reached a milestone of 250 Premier League wins, the fastest manager to do so. He humorously suggested dining with legends Ferguson and Wenger to celebrate this achievement. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, October 6, 2025, 2:04 [IST]

Pep Guardiola humorously mentioned he plans to invite Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger for dinner after achieving a significant milestone. Guardiola celebrated his 250th Premier League win with Manchester City, defeating Brentford 1-0 on Sunday. Erling Haaland's early goal secured the victory, marking Guardiola's achievement in just 349 matches (D50 L49). He is now the quickest manager to reach this milestone in English top-flight history.

Ferguson, a Manchester United legend, needed 404 games to achieve the same feat, while Arsenal's Wenger required 423 matches. Everton's current manager, David Moyes, took 645 games. Guardiola joked about inviting them all for dinner when Sky Sports highlighted this statistic. "I think it's an honour to sit at the same table as them," he remarked. "It's 10 seasons; it's many games."

City has scored more Premier League goals in 2025 than any other team, with a total of 55. They also share the most wins this calendar year with Liverpool, each having 16 victories. Despite missing several opportunities at the Gtech Community Stadium, they managed a narrow win. Guardiola noted their strong first-half performance but acknowledged the challenge of maintaining a slim lead.

Guardiola expressed satisfaction with his team's growth since their match against Manchester United. "The process was really good," he stated. He emphasized that winning often results from playing well and praised their defensive efforts in securing the victory. Last season, they couldn't win at this venue, but this time they succeeded.

Reflecting on his achievement, Guardiola admitted he was unaware of reaching this milestone so quickly. "Maybe it's faster for one reason—because we won a lot," he commented. He expressed delight at the accomplishment and hinted at arranging a dinner with fellow managers someday.

The match against Brentford saw City dominate early on but struggle to convert chances into goals. Guardiola acknowledged that failing to score more made the second half challenging as Brentford's goalkeeper performed well. However, he remained pleased with his team's overall performance and growth throughout the season.

Guardiola's success is attributed to his team's consistent performance over ten seasons. His ability to adapt and maintain high standards has been crucial in reaching this landmark swiftly compared to other renowned managers in English football history.